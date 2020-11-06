INAKA—Billabong Snow

A beautifully shot and directed short featuring the Billabong snow team boarding, surfing and riding Asmos in Iwanai, Japan.

From the Billabong desk:

Presenting ‘INAKA’ – a short film shot by Billabong ambassador and outdoor photographer/filmmaker Chris Burkard (directed by Elli Thor), around our Snow crew’s adventure to Iwanai, ‘the hidden beauty’ of Hokkaido on the North Island of Japan.

Wolle Nyvelt, Garrett Warnick and Bode Merrill drop everything and book a ticket to Japan in search of good times, adventure and unridden backcountry.

