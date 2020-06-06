Increasing Diversity in Snowboarding—How You Can Help

Following is an introduction to organizations that are working to increase diversity within, and access to, snowboarding. There are many ways you can assist in this effort, from donating time or money to helping spread awareness around these foundations and their initiatives.

CHILL

Chill was founded in 1995 by Jake and Donna Carpenter. Having served more than 25,000 young people since the program began, Chill works with social service agencies, mental health agencies, foster care programs, juvenile justice programs, and schools in local communities to select youth participants. Chill helps participants to realize alternatives beyond the struggles they face and overcome challenges through boardsports.

Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation

The Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of snowboarder, artist and all around nice fellow Dillon Charles-Ojo. This foundation was created to remember the positive social impact and the love for sports that he projected and embodied. The aim is to give underprivileged youth opportunities to pursue sports programs, summer camps and other activities.

Share Winter Foundation

Share Winter Foundation (“Share Winter”) is a grantmaking organization working to improve the lives, health, and fitness of youth through winter sports. Share Winter works closely with carefully selected grantees to build efficient, effective, sustainable winter sports programs and pipelines to ongoing winter sports participation.

SnowdaysPDX

Snowdays Foundation is a Portland, Oregon based volunteer organization dedicated to youth empowerment through snowboarding. 100% volunteer run by those involved in the snowboard industry or passionate about the benefits of snowboarding, Snowdays Foundation was founded in 2004 by Portland science teacher, Patrick Edwards, and professional snowboarder, Travis Parker.

National Brotherhood of Ski

As told by Founders Art Clay and Ben Finley:

At a time when African Americans on the ski slopes were a rarity and black ski clubs were an exception, Ben Finley and Art Clay were not deterred from their vision to create a national Black Ski Summit. The two founders met in 1972 after being introduced by a mutual friend while Finley was President of the Four Seasons West Ski Club of Los Angeles and Clay was Trip Director of the Sno-Gophers Ski Club of Chicago. They moved forward with a proposal to bring together 13 black ski clubs for an event which was called “A Happening”, but was later changed to “Black Summit,” at the suggestion of a member of the Jim Dandy Ski Club of Detroit. The Black Summit would represent black skiers coming together at the summit of Ajax Mountain. The purpose was “to identify and discuss problems and subjects which were unique to the black skiing population, ski and socialize”, according to Finley.

The National Brotherhood of Skiers was chartered in 1974 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in Illinois in 1975. It received its 501(c)3 designation in 1978.

Stoked

Founded by Steve Larosiliere and Sal Masekela, STOKED creates a community of fearless leaders through mentoring, opportunity, and action. Through mentorship and action sports culture, STOKED empowers underserved youth to reach their fullest potential, instilling passion, resilience and determination.

