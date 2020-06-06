Increasing Diversity in Snowboarding—How You Can Help
Following is an introduction to organizations that are working to increase diversity within, and access to, snowboarding. There are many ways you can assist in this effort, from donating time or money to helping spread awareness around these foundations and their initiatives.
We'd like to send a big shout-out to @libertymtn in Fairfield, PA. Liberty hosts our snowboard programs for both Baltimore and Washington DC, and have been our valued partner for 10 years. We're grateful for all that they do and to have them as part of our #ChillFamily. • #ChillAtHome #RideInspireLead #LibertyMountain #ThankYou
Chill was founded in 1995 by Jake and Donna Carpenter. Having served more than 25,000 young people since the program began, Chill works with social service agencies, mental health agencies, foster care programs, juvenile justice programs, and schools in local communities to select youth participants. Chill helps participants to realize alternatives beyond the struggles they face and overcome challenges through boardsports.
Click here to volunteer.
Click here to donate.
Tyndale St George’s (Dillon’s preschool), Mile End Mission, Women on the Rise, …a few other organizations Dillon’s Foundation has been able to give to because of the thoughtfulness of others. Helping the after school and sports program , homeless drop in centre and single mom’s who need a helping hand …., thank you all for helping us spread smiles 🥰 Nous avons décidé d’élargir nos horizons en donnant à Tyndale St-George’s (la garderie de Dillon), Mile End Mission qui offre une structure et un sens à ceux qui vivent de la pauvreté à Montréal et Women on the Rise, une organisation qui aide les mères plus démunies à subvenir à leurs besoins et ceux de leurs enfants. Toutes des causes que Dillon avaient à coeur. Merci encore de nous permettre de d’aider ceux qui en ont besoin 🥰 #ojoforever ❤️
Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation
The Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of snowboarder, artist and all around nice fellow Dillon Charles-Ojo. This foundation was created to remember the positive social impact and the love for sports that he projected and embodied. The aim is to give underprivileged youth opportunities to pursue sports programs, summer camps and other activities.
Click here to donate.
"Snowboarding is an activity that knows no bounds. There is so much room for growth, artistry, creativity, community and friendship. I #sharewinter with the next generation because I want them to experience these things." — Mandi Parkes, Chill Foundation@Community & Inclusion Manager The Chill Foundation (@chillfoundation) is a positive youth development program where boardsports become a vehicle for empowerment. Located in 15 cities across the US, Chill has served over 1,600 youth, and we’re thrilled to be supporting their efforts this year as one of our grantees. #sharewinter #wintersport #wintersports #wintercommunity #youthsport #youthsports #learntoski #learntosnowboard #ski #snowboard #letsgooutside #youthprograms
Share Winter Foundation (“Share Winter”) is a grantmaking organization working to improve the lives, health, and fitness of youth through winter sports. Share Winter works closely with carefully selected grantees to build efficient, effective, sustainable winter sports programs and pipelines to ongoing winter sports participation.
Click here to donate.
Snowdays Foundation is a Portland, Oregon based volunteer organization dedicated to youth empowerment through snowboarding. 100% volunteer run by those involved in the snowboard industry or passionate about the benefits of snowboarding, Snowdays Foundation was founded in 2004 by Portland science teacher, Patrick Edwards, and professional snowboarder, Travis Parker.
Click here to volunteer.
Click here to donate.
As told by Founders Art Clay and Ben Finley:
At a time when African Americans on the ski slopes were a rarity and black ski clubs were an exception, Ben Finley and Art Clay were not deterred from their vision to create a national Black Ski Summit. The two founders met in 1972 after being introduced by a mutual friend while Finley was President of the Four Seasons West Ski Club of Los Angeles and Clay was Trip Director of the Sno-Gophers Ski Club of Chicago. They moved forward with a proposal to bring together 13 black ski clubs for an event which was called “A Happening”, but was later changed to “Black Summit,” at the suggestion of a member of the Jim Dandy Ski Club of Detroit. The Black Summit would represent black skiers coming together at the summit of Ajax Mountain. The purpose was “to identify and discuss problems and subjects which were unique to the black skiing population, ski and socialize”, according to Finley.
The National Brotherhood of Skiers was chartered in 1974 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in Illinois in 1975. It received its 501(c)3 designation in 1978.
Click here to donate.
Founded by Steve Larosiliere and Sal Masekela, STOKED creates a community of fearless leaders through mentoring, opportunity, and action. Through mentorship and action sports culture, STOKED empowers underserved youth to reach their fullest potential, instilling passion, resilience and determination.
Click here to volunteer.
Click here to donate.
