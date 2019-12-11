Inside Big Snow: The First Year-Round Snow Dome In North America

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Cut to December 4… we arrive on our cross-country flight at midnight in Jersey. Blake and Nik landed thirty minutes before us, and let’s just say that was enough time for Stan and I to have plenty of catching up to do. Their boards were still spinning at baggage claim, but they had an easy time finding the bar. We secured the bags, and with no need to drink the next day’s sky blue on account of the ceiling we’d be riding under, our motley crew piled into an Uber to meet up with Red at the hotel and get ready for the opening.

Photo Credit: Clavin

If you want the simple report, here it is: Big Snow is pretty sick. No, you won’t ever have a powder day there… but we all know that. They will also never close. The snow is fast if you wax, and just as good if you don’t. It’s not too bad of a trip from downtown Manhattan (about 35 min in traffic), and if you are already in Jersey… what else do you have to do? There is no ice, and the park is handled by the same builders that put up the consistently celebrated Mountain Creek rails (Editor’s Note: Mountain Creek is another suitable thing to do in Jersey). They have a sixteen story slope with four acres of rideable terrain. One quad chair, a poma lift, and two magic carpets puts Big Snow in the same realm as some midwest resorts that quickly come to mind. With no season pass program available yet, a two-hour session is around $30.00, with an option to extend your time. They limit the amount of people in the dome so everyone has a chance at getting in laps, and surprisingly it never felt like there was a crowd. Oh, and once again… THEY NEVER CLOSE. Even year-round glacier riding has weather days or terrain roped off due to seasonal melt. There is now a possibility for an endless winter right outside the most populated city in the United States. Lifties are already hoping for Airblaster’s SKOLF to consider the location for an indoor stop. And all we can think of is who is going to be the first rail prodigy to come from the new North American Indoor Scene. LJ Henriquez was making a strong case on opening day. Keep an eye out for that kid.