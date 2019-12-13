Inside The First Snow Dome in North America with Nik Baden, Red Gerard, and Blake Axelson

Yes, we know it is in New Jersey. But New York City isn’t far and it’s a pretty fun place to hangout after riding. So, we got a crew to head out to NYC for Big Snow’s opening (the first snow dome on this side of the Atlantic) and had one hell of a time. Featuring Red Gerard, Nik Baden, Blake Axelson, Stan Levielle, Mark Clavin, LJ Henriquez, Hollis DuPre, Kelly Clark and the one-and-only Lindsey Vonn. Full recap and photo breakdown from the weekend below:

Oh, and if you like the hats we are wearing… Blake Axelson sows them himself. This isn’t an ad. We just keep getting DM’d on where they are from.

