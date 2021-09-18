This article was produced in partnership with Polo Ralph Lauren

Music is in Seth Hill’s blood. The Brooklyn-based musician and producer was born into what he calls a “severely musical” family: Everyone on his father’s side has musical talent, and his dad still gigs as a blues musician to this day. That “familial music bond,” as Hill calls it, gave him a natural appetite for all things melodic.

Like many young people these days, he started his music journey on his computer: messing around with audio programs like GarageBand. The interest grew as he got older, and he sharpened his skills on new software and pursued a BFA at Boston University, where he focused on professional production.

For Hill, music is magic. It evokes emotions. A song has the incredible power to transport you to different moments and places in your life. As he explored the world of music, worked through school, and surrounded himself with like-minded artists, experience became his best teacher.

But Brooklyn, it turned out, was Hill’s lucky charm. Born and raised in the neighborhood of Crown Heights, he didn’t have to stray far from home to start his creative career: He was discovered by photographer Emmanuel Sanchez-Monsalve while working as a bar back at a local restaurant. Things quickly took off from there.

Hill and Sanchez-Monsalve worked together on modeling projects periodically while Hill completed his BFA. After graduating, the music industry took notice of his natural talent, and soon he was signed to one of the best agencies in New York, DNA.

Then the headlines started rolling in. Hill has been featured in fashion titles like WWD Magazine, Mixte Magazine, and GQ. He’s had the opportunity to work alongside leading creatives like Bill Mullin, Dana Scruggs, Daniel Matallana, and Olivia Oblanc (just to name a few).

Still, his love for music remains the center of his life. In a departure from the rest of his family, Seth has taken a more modern, tech based approach to the industry; he focuses on production rather than learning different instruments. He and two friends formed a production group called Crown Ties, and through that outfit Hill has worked on several major mixtape projects and has even shot a music video.

How does he do it all? Somewhere along the way, he realized music production wasn’t just work—it was something more. It was what he was meant to do.

“We all doubt ourselves,” he says, “but if you are passionate about it and love it, chances are other people will, too.”

