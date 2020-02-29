Jamie Anderson and Yuki Kadono Are Your 2020 Burton U.S. Open Slopestyle Champs!

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Someone at Burton has something on Mother Nature. We aren’t officially accusing them of blackmail, but there is no other explanation for the year in and year out perfect conditions for finals. No matter what semis looks like, it is bluebird and warm the moment legacies are on the line. And yet again, U.S. Open reputations were cemented into the history books of snowboarding under clear skies with Jamie Anderson taking home her eighth gold and Yuki Kadono returning to the top after winning it back in 2015. The scores might have not hinted at a historic day with no riders breaking into the 90.00s… but this one is going to be talked about for a long time. Don’t believe us? Dusty Henricksen landed the first ever quad cork at a U.S. Open… and it wasn’t even enough to win! That is how high the riding level is here. Now for a quick recap…

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Women’s Slopestyle Final:

We thought death and taxes where the only thing that were for certain… but it seems like Jamie Anderson taking gold in a slope contest this year is a pretty safe bet as well! She has officially completed SNOWBOARDER’S “Triple Crown” by taking gold at X Games, Dew Tour, and now the Open. An impressive run to say the least, especially since the level of riding is so high right now. Last year’s champ was not as lucky. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who qualified first leading into the day and has challenged Jamie at every stop, could not put down a run after having a very solid practice. Anna Gasser took home the second place finish, and also took a slam on her final run that will probably be hurting until she gets home. Rounding out the podium, Miyabi Onitsuka continued her impressive season with a solid bronze to add to her collection.

Men’s Slopestyle Final:

Yuki Kadono had the highest scoring run of the day, and Dusty Henricksen had the highest scoring trick… and he did it in a t-shirt. It was a day full of highlights and these two fully deserved to finish on top of the podium.(Where they were placed has been contested amongst “Instagram Judges” in our comments, so maybe we will have to interview some of the official scorers to give you all some clarity.)The rest of the field battled for the third spot, but Red Gerard’s first run held up against any possible takers. He was hoping to repeat, but seemed to be pretty content in the post-run presser, giving props to Yuki and Dusty for their mental runs. Darcy Sharpe went HUGE on the quarter transfers that were new to the course this year, and Torgeir Bergrem buttered out almost completely down the in-run for the final jump and still had speed to clear the jump with ease. Nobody cracked 90.00, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell by the crowd’s reactions or the list of tricks that went down. Needless to say, it was comp that we will be talking about for years to come. Yuki being hoisted up in the end reminded everyone of his big win in 2015 where he threw back-to-back triple cork 1620… which was the last time he put down the trick until today. UNBELIEVABLE. YOU CAN’T WRITE THAT. WELL, TECHNICALLY YOU CAN SINCE WE JUST DID, BUT IT IS TRUE! Watch the videos, talk on social, and we will definitely be looking at this contest more in the coming days. But for now, we are going to go celebrate with the rest of the snowboarders here in Vail. Check back in tomorrow for more from the U.S. Open right here on SNOWBOARDER.

