Jamie Anderson Wins Women’s Rider Of The Year—2020 Snowboarder Awards

words by Mary Walsh

It was 2006 when Jamie Anderson pocketed her first X Games slopestyle gold (though it was her second Aspen medal, she had earned bronze the year before), setting off a tour de force, racking up medals, championships, and stand out performances, while simultaneously pushing snowboarding’s status quo. Within the ever-evolving world of competitive snowboarding, Jamie has remained a constant presence on the podium, and subsequently in the annual Rider of the Year Awards, earning Women’s Rider of the Year most recently in 2016. Since then, she won Olympic gold at the first-ever slopestyle competition in Pyeongchang, added a cab double underflip and a 1080 to her repertoire (in 2017 and 2018, respectively), and won back-to-back bronzes in big air at the last two X Games (as well as another slopestyle gold just recently in 2020). In 2019, though, she arguably pushed further than ever before, keeping up with the contest circuit while stepping out into the backcountry to film her signature project, Unconditional. While this kind of demanding schedule could wreak havoc on any individual’s ability to keep their composure and stack clips, Jamie’s proved time and time again that she has no problem pinning the pedal while keeping her cool and thriving under pressure. She brought the style and talent that has garnered her so many accolades on the contest stage into the backcounty of British Columbia, Japan, and AK, emerging with a twenty-minute video that many of her peers felt represented some of the best women’s riding to date. “Jamie put out the single best women’s backcountry/freestyle clips of all time. All time,” stated Jesse Burtner. “In the first five minutes of her movie, she decimated any other footage from recent memory. Her frontside seven at Baldface, alone, is worth ROTY.” Jackson Hole prodigal son, Blake Paul noted that “Jamie Anderson’s effortless approach to backcountry riding blew me away. She hit some big features looking so comfortable. Her riding in Unconditional deserves to be recognized as some of the best female backcountry footage to date.” 2017 Women’s ROTY, Kimmy Fasani agreed, adding, “Jamie dominates contests and then puts out a full movie of epic riding. She’s sending it in the backcountry and seeing her balance both of these is inspiring.”

