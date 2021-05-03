Jed Anderson | The Bomb Hole Episode 54

Jed discusses his journey as a childhood contest kid to street snowboarder that dominated the scene. He inspired an entire generation through not only his snowboarding, but also his style, art and skateboarding. He has had some ups and downs from iconic video parts, mind blowing tricks to losing all his sponsors and battling mental health issues. Jed ultimately retired and drifted away from the sport only to come back and claim his crown. His story is a wild one, i hope you guys enjoy.