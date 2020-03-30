Jesse Augustinus’ X GAMES Real Snow 2020 Part—Watch and Vote!

A Dutchman, two Americans, a Canadian, and a Finn walk up to a bar… and film it. That is this year’s breakdown for X Games Real Snow. Jesse Augustinus, Zak Hale, Mark Wilson, Craig McMorris, and Rene Rinnekangas are all looking for X Games gold via their street parts filmed earlier this year. Online voting is live. Watch Jesse’s part above, check out the rest of the parts via links below… and go vote on ESPN.com!