File under new news that we thought was old news! Jill is OFFICIALLY PRO with Ride Snowboards! This one should be no surprise, and now she has a board with her name on it to back it up. The Ride Jill Limited Zero is available now, and probably won’t be for long. Congrats Jill!

The night kicked off with Spencer Schubert and Mikey LeBlanc premiering their upcoming project, Assisted Living, and the world premiere of Ride’s 30 Year documentary, Rough Around The Edges. The doc is an in-depth look at one of the most storied brands in snowboarding and Assisted Living is as much a story of Mikey coming back as it is continued A-grade clips from the one and only Spencer Schubert. Can’t miss either! Both will be available soon! Congrats to all, and to all a good upcoming season.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

