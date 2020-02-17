Jill Perkins Wins Women’s Fan Favorite Presented by Toyota—2020 SNOWBOARDER Awards

words by Mary Walsh

CONGRATS JILL! Hailing from Ventura County, California, Jill Perkins has come into her own over the past few years in the historical jib nucleus of Salt Lake City. With ample snow and steel at her disposal, she has further honed her rail riding talents while residing in the Wasatch. To that end, Jill’s proper execution and concentrated style have been on display in various formats over the past couple of seasons, but this year her video part in SNOWBOARDER’s Everybody, Everybody truly served as her first statement-making segment, in which she decidedly let the world know that she is here to change the game in the streets. Her peers were impressed, nominating her for both 2020 Women’s Rider of the Year and Most Valuable Video Player, and you, our beloved readers, were impressed too, making sure that Jill is also in the running for the 2020 Women’s Fan Favorite Award.

