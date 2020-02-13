Jill Perkins Wins Women’s Most Valuable Video Player—2020 Snowboarder Awards

AKA Women’s Video Part of the Year, Jill Perkins is your 2020 MVVP!

We decided to go with a different title this year to encapsulate the new wave possibility of winning with an nonconforming video project… but that seemed to be tossed out when Jill took the spot with her absolute hammer of a Video Part of the Year. There are few more stringent critics of tricks that those who have made their reputations braving cold cities in pursuit of steel and cement. In the streets, creativity is fluid, but proper is black and white and all clips are held to the highest standard. This makes it further impressive that Jill Perkins’ part in Everybody, Everybody garnered so much acclaim this past year. Rider of the Year voters, when giving a nod to Jill for Women’s Most Valuable Video Player, were effusive when saying that her section was not only really good for 2019, it was really good for all time. Jess Kimura, ROTY alum and urban cognoscenti, commented, “I love the hype and anticipation surrounding the release of Jill’s footy. Seeing that part makes me proud to be a girl.” Joe Sexton was equally impressed, noting, “Jill had a great video part. Great tricks and selection,” while Harrison Gordon put things succinctly, stating, “Super clean on the jibs. C-rail was gnar.” Chris Grenier, whose own legacy runs deep, put things straight to the point: “Jill fucked the game up in the SNOWBOARDER movie.”

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

