JOY—Ben Ferguson Full Part

Ben Ferg needs no introduction, and this part really needs no description. From the highly celebrated movie released earlier this year, the JOY crew re-edited the clips to drop full parts for every rider (Sage and Red as well). After watching the year of hard work, slams, and stomps in the full thing, we couldn’t be more stoked to have the Ferg clips filtered out for five minutes of truly some of the best snowboarding of the year. Enjoy the selection from JOY!

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018