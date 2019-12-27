JOY—Red Gerard Full Part

Red Gerard has been on a tear since taking the top spot in slope at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, and here is the part to prove it. A season spent filming alongside Ben Ferguson and Sage Kotsenburg, Red doubled down with his former Olympic co-stars to put up his best part to date.

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018