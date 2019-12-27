JOY—Sage Kotsenburg Full Part

JOY TO THE WORLD! SAGE KOTSENBURG’s part has come! Let snowboarding receive it’s king! Let every resort, prepare him room! And Heaven and nature sing. And Heaven and nature sing. You get the point. Sage has risen, and dropped, and this is the result! Enjoy!

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

