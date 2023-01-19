Minnesota has a long and proud history of snowboarders making it to the pro ranks, and Mike Liddle now joins that group. Announced earlier this month, Mike’s latest part and history of technical abilities on a snowboard have earned him a title bump at Arbor Snowboards. Check out his full part from the Impaler Mag’s latest movie above, and a few snapshots from the weekend below!

The reoccurring message from the snowboarding community on the news could easily be “ABOUT DAMN TIME!” Mixed in with congratulations from every corner of the culture, Mike’s news was a welcomed start to 2023!