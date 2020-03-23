K2 Snowboarding and Vintage Sponsor Present: The Gateway

The dream of the 90s is alive in K2. Check out the full site here: https://k2snow.com/en-us/gateway

From K2:

The early 1990s saw a HUGE progression in snowboarding; the attitude, the style, and the tricks. We wanted to encapsulate that, so we teamed up with NYC-based Vintage Sponsor to put together a micro-collection that pays homage to years past. Shot on location at Big Bear Mountain Resort, this short project features the snowboarding of Sean Pettit, Bar Dadon, and Jayell White.

