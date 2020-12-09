K2 Snowboarding Presents: “BIG BAND”

“It takes a lot of people playing their part juust right to put together a snowboard film. From the brains that design the boards, the hands that build them, the riders that test them, and the filmmakers that document the riding. It takes a BIG BAND to play the song, and we’re happy to have recorded that hit single.

Big Band – a film by Seamus Foster for K2 Snowboarding

Big Band Features K2 Team Riders; Pat Moore, Parker Szumowski, Jonas Harris, Dan McGonagle, Noah Peterson, Kennedi Deck, Gabe Ferguson, Mark Wilson, Matt Belzile, Jody Wachniak, Melissa Riitano, Tim Eddy, Hannah Eddy, Daisuke Watanabe, Nick Erickson, Leanne Pelosi, and more.”