KEEGAN—Keegan Hosefros Full Part

We know, we know. It technically isn’t a full part since it is a compilation of clips from a few different projects, along with some never-before-seen clips of Hosefros in the wild… but we still wanted to give it the respect it deserves. The style is off the charts. Maybe that is why he was tapped for an On Deck in our latest print volume. Keegan even thanks SNOWBOARDER’s Stan and Pat in the credits (but not Mark? Really? Who do you think is posting your part? WHERE IS THE LOVE, KEEGAN?! IT’s an ONLINE PART! NOT A PRINT PART! SHOULD I PUT ON A RED JACKET? WILL YOU LOVE ME THEN?) Whoops… emotion got the best of us (just Mark). Either way, the kid from Tahoe is like the sea level… he is on the rise and won’t be stopping anytime soon. This is Keegan Hosefros’ season edit/full part/2019 compilation/highlight reel. Enjoy.

