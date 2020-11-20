Lib Tech and Travis Rice Announce Partnership With The Orca Conservancy

Lib Tech and Travis Rice are proud to officially announce our partnership with The Orca Conservancy (www.orcanconservancy.org) an organization committed to the recovery of the Southern Resident killer whale population and protecting the wild places on which it depends. A portion of sales from every single Travis Rice Orca snowboard sold goes to support their important work. To celebrate the partnership we showed the Orca Conservancy the zero hazardous waste Lib Tech factory in Sequim, WA before going on our own whale watching mission to learn more about our cetacean brethren. Understanding more about the precarious position of these extraordinary apex predators was a good reminder to strive to be even better stewards of the regional ecosystems that we all depend on.

Read more here.

Learn more about Lib Tech’s environmental practices at: www.mervinmade.com

Video by: Sean Lucey, Tim Stanford, Tim Zimmerman

Edited by: Sean Lucey

Photos by: Tim Zimmerman

