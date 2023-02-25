Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Watch the live stream of the 2023 women’s snowboard superpipe final here at Dew Tour broadcasting from Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Tune back in later this evening for the women’s snowboard super streetstyle qualifier and finals under the lights here:

Saturday, February 25 Schedule (All times in MST, subject to change)

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Qualifier and Final