Day four of Dew Tour Copper 2021 features an all-finals day. Starting with the women’s and men’s snowboard slopestyle final in the morning, followed by the women’s and men’s ski superpipe final presented by Toyota, and head into the evening with men’s and women’s ski and snowboard streetstyle finals.

Competition times and format (All times in MST, subject to change)

9:00 – 10:00 AM Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final

10:35 – 11:50 AM Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final

12:50 – 1:35 PM Women’s Ski Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota

2:10 – 3:10 PM Men’s Ski Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota

4:00 – 4:20 PM Women’s Ski Streetstyle Final

4:40 – 5:00 PM Women’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final

5:20 – 5:55 PM Men’s Ski Streetstyle Final

6:15 – 6:50 PM Men’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final