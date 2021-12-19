Day five of Dew Tour Copper wraps up the weekend with the Women’s and Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota.

Competition times and format (All times in MST, subject to change)

9:10 – 9:55 AM Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota

10:50 AM – 12:05 PM Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota!