Luke Winkelmann Wins Toyota’s Men’s Fan Favorite—2020 Snowboarder Awards

words by Mary Walsh

In March of 2019, after finishing fourth place in men’s slopestyle, Luke Winkelmann was crowned US Open Rookie, snowboarding was stoked. For years, the young buck from North Carolina had wowed onlookers with effortless style and flawless execution and during the 2019 season, it all started coming together on the world stage. Right after the open, he soared above the San Bernardinos to become the standout at The Launch 2019. In April, he headed to Aspen for a shoot with Mark McMorris, and after that, Luke was the peer-voted MVP at Red Bull Recharged, no small feat considering the roster of riders he was competing with. With a rail game sharpened on fast laps at Appalachian and Beech and jump skills honed in Colorado, what does the 2020 season hold for young Wink? Your guess is as good as ours, but we’re sure it’s just the start for the Southern shred.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!