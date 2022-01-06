Building an elite competition venue for the world’s best freeskiers and snowboarders is a job left only to the best of the best. Follow along as Mammoth Mountain’s Unbound Terrain Park crew tackles the elements and time to build the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe and slopestyle course. This is where it all goes down as athletes compete for a spot on the U.S. Team in Beijing.

NewYear_121021_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS