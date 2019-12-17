What is Soy Sauce Nation?

Originally published in the mag as our first Layers column, Volume 32.1

ANDREW KELLY, KNOWN AS AK TO HIS FRIENDS, HAS HAD A FASCINATION WITH SNOWBOARDING FOR AS LONG AS HE CAN REMEMBER. Born in Korea and adopted by American parents, AK was raised in Maryland, a place not known for its elevation or its snow. Despite his sea level surroundings, AK sought snowboarding out, working at a local shop during college and eventually becoming a sales rep. It was during this time that AK coined the term, Soy Sauce Nation. In 2012, AK headed west to work at High Cascade Snowboard Camp, where, serendipitously, Southern California native and Filipino-American Nirvana Ortanez was working for her first summer, too. The two were fast friends and right away, the idea of Soy Sauce Nation became an inside joke, an intersection of their heritage, shared experience, and love of snowboarding. Word spread to friends and friends of friends who loved the idea and wanted to be a part of it. Max Tokunaga, Jesse Gouveia, Johnny Brady, Miles Fallon, Hailey Langland, and Mike Yoshida were some of the first to get involved. “Our roots run deep with an eclectic group of talented Asians,” says AK. “From pro snowboarders to members of the industry.” Here is the story of Soy Sauce Nation from the two individuals behind it. —MARY WALSH

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez/ Trevor Slattery

THE PREFACE TO SSN

Nirvana Ortanez: I grew up surfing in San Diego. My family tried snowboarding together and after our first day, bought season passes to Mountain High. We were the only Asian family that consistently came up to the mountain every weekend, trying to ride park and doing contests. The snowboarding community is so accepting that I didn’t even think about the color of my skin or my background. Once I started getting a little bit older, I noticed that there really wasn’t anyone to look up to that looked like me. When I’d watch the Winter Olympics, I’d watch Michelle Kwan or whoever, even if they didn’t snowboard. In general, [as a culture] we don’t necessarily think about that. This has been an ongoing thing where people are like, “Well it’s the outdoors, why does it matter?” Well, there are people who aren’t in the fold, who aren’t in the core and they need that to look up to. They need somebody to relate to in that way. I was lucky enough to have the support of my family to be confident in trying tricks and doing competitions, but the confidence isn’t always there for everybody.

Photo Credit: Nirvana Ortanez/Trevor Slattery

Andrew “AK” Kelly: I was adopted and grew up in a big Irish family. I met other Asian kids and my sisters, who were also adopted, helped me assimilate, because you can get into this identity of, “I’m in a white family, but I’m not white. I’m Asian, but not connected to Asian culture.” SSN has encouraged me to learn about my culture and understand where I come from as I get older.

Photo Credit: AK/Eric Bruweleit

THE MOMENTUM OF SSN

NO: It was our first year at High Cascade and they had everybody get together in a big room for introductions. AK shared an anecdote about how somebody asked him if his name, AK, stood for Asian kid. It doesn’t, spoiler alert. As he was saying how he was the only Asian kid around, he scanned the room and locked eyes with me. I threw my hands in the air like, “What about me?!” We connected on that bond of being the “only one” and realized that weren’t alone and had these stories to share about growing up and how we got into snowboarding.

AK: To me, it’s always been more than just skin deep, even though we’re all Asian. Word of mouth has been our most powerful marketing asset and soon others starting to reach out. My friends would be like, “Hey man, there are these two Asian kids in Vermont that ride Mount Snow.” That was Steve Lauder and Zack Wilmot. My friend who went to Montana was like, “Hey AK, there’s this Asian kid that I snowboard with named Jack Thovold. You gotta get him involved.” Organically our community was born.

View this post on Instagram Snowboarding While Asian #SWA @haakoneilertsen #koreannorwegian A post shared by Soy Sauce Nation (@soysaucenation) on Dec 2, 2019 at 5:42pm PST

THE COMMUNITY OF SNN

AK: This is not a brand. Our intention was never to sell you anything. We didn’t create Soy Sauce Nation to sell what we are. We created Soy Sauce Nation to understand who we are.

NO: I remember was when I was in Minnesota for the first time, I saw Jack Thonvold and he rushed up to me and was like, “Oh my god! You’re Nirvana right? You’re friends with AK.” I thought that was so cool because we became friends right in that moment. He said, “Anytime you’re in Minnesota you can always stay on my couch That offer goes for a lot of people that we’ve met through SSN. It’s kind of the snowboard mentality, our house is your house.

AK: To this day I get so humbled seeing people excited about SSN. When I think about it, it’s probably because within them, I see a part of myself. I remember talking to a friend who said, “I grew up in the suburbs and the only two Asian people were my brother and myself. There were times when maybe I didn’t want to be Asian. But holding this sticker and being a part of this, makes me feel proud of who I am.” To empower these feelings of inspiration within our community is all I could ever ask for.

Photo Credit: AK/ Marlen Gordner

NO: It’s one of those things where we were always here, you know? In the industry, being athletes, and living in the space. Right now, we are in this crazy politically- and racially- charged environment. During this time, I think it’s important to stay grounded and realize that, “We’re here, we’ve always been here and that’s not going to change.”

THE FUTURE FOR SSN

NO: Overall, I feel like the more people we reach and get to talk to about it, the bigger it gets … and that’s all I can ask for, really.

AK: Side projects include Max Tokanaga and I working with Japanese brothers Yusaku and Ryosuke Horii about SSN distributing their lifestyle brand, Dayze, in North America. I’d love to do a resort tour this winter and bring together as many people to celebrate our community. Our focus will always be devoted to the people involved. It’s like they say, there’s no “I” in soy sauce. If you’re Asian and you’re reading this, hit us up. Let’s drink green tea, eat sushi, and go snowboarding.

