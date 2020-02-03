Men’s Most Valuable Video Player Nominees—2020 Snowboarder Awards

We will be dropping the nominees for each category over the next week, leading up to the first annual SNOWBOARDER AWARDS. The winner of each category will be announced during the first annual award show at Copper Mountain on Feb. 6, 2020 (while the Dew Tour is in town). With +350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party (FREE TO THE PUBLIC!). Feel free to come join us in celebrating the winners, as well as the top nominees (listed below).

SAGE KOTSENBURG



While it’s the collective effort of the crew that made 2020 Movie of the Year nominee Joy such a pleasure to watch, there was resounding insistence that Sage Kotsenburg earn Men’s Most Valuable Video Player of 2020 for his clips in that film. While Sage’s Chad’s Gap ender, for many of the 2020 ROTY voters was enough to place him squarely in the nominees for men’s MVVP, his entire performance was so comprehensive; truly the culmination of the past few seasons for the Park City native, come to fruition. Sage’s riding resonated throughout all of snowboarding. “Sage’s backcountry years have been polished to create a once-in-a-lifetime video part that pushes snowboarding by doing major tricks at famous spots and memorable tricks with style and poise,” said Jackson Hole native, Blake Paul. “He’s transitioned far out of the contest world and cemented himself in backcountry snowboarding history with his video part in Joy.” Authoritative Manboy, Rusty Ockenden agreed, “If there was an Olympic gold medal for filming, Sage would have won it this year. However, there isn’t. So he will have to settle for, ummm…street cred.” There were arguably no more anticipated shots in 2019 than the ones that Sage collected and when his snowboarding lit up the screen, it surpassed even the most lofty expectations, resulting in a video part that will stand the test of time. Said Travis Rice, whose own riding at Chad’s Gap made a monumental impact in 2004, “Sage landed the trick of the year on Chad’s with his part in Joy as the foundation.” It doesn’t get more official than that.

TRAVIS RICE



Just one viewing of Dark Matter and it’s clear why Travis Rice is up for 2020 Men’s Most Valuable Video Player. His riding elicits both excitement and anxiety, the first because of the sheer insanity of the lines he rides and the second because of the sheer insanity of the lines he rides—much due to the fact that in Dark Matter, viewers got a firsthand look at the Jackson Hole native’s POV via mind-melting GoPro angle. In 2019, whether Travis was exploring his Teton backyard with Bryan Iguchi and Jeremy Jones in Roadless or finally descending AK lines he’s been eyeing for over a decade with Elias Elhardt in Dark Matter, his riding took dreamboarding to a literal definition in his video offerings, proving once again that Travis is at the top of the game. Quik/Roxy teammate and 2017 ROTY top three rider, Robin Van Gyn, put her thoughts simply, “Do I need to answer? He is the best at all the things, especially AK and pillows,” while Danny Davis concurred Travis’ league-of-his-own abilities, saying “I’ve watched Dark Matter ten times.” Eddie Wall agreed, saying “From Dark Matter to Roadless to Brothers McMorris, Travis continues to be one of the hardest working and most talented snowboarders to date.” While the 2020 Rider of the Year Panel was more than impressed with Travis’ 2019 footage, we’re confident that it also left everyone wondering what T. Rice will lay waste to next.

MAX WARBINGTON



Max Warbington doesn’t slow down much and 2019 was no exception. The Bend, Oregon native’s riding is equal parts energetic and considered, showcasing a consistently surprising barrage of creative tricks, no matter if he’s riding transition, backyard set ups, the streets, park benches, or anything else he fancies. His footage in Suzy Greenberg was stand-out. His presence in Airblaster’s SKOLF is integral and influential. And the SKOLF video? Check. Torment Promotional Video? Check. And then, of course, he made his own movie with his own vision, Brain Bowl. “He was in everything,” commented Phil Hansen. “Twenty minutes of footage. And it was all different and creative.” To say Max is productive is an understatement. To say he is passionate is more accurate. And the ROTY panelists were impressed with both the quality and quantity of Max’s footage. “Trick selection and creativity for the win,” noted Airblaster teammate and 2020 Women’s Rookie of the Year nominee Naima Antolin, while 2020 Men’s Rookie nominee Cooper Whittier just said, “SO MUCH FOOTAGE.” While Max’s predilection for innovative tricks and unique spots was on full display in every video he appeared in last year. “He’s everywhere at once,” said 2008 Rookie of the Year, Austin Smith. Added Chris Beresford, “He’s the Jamie Foy of snow,” a nod to Max’s pedigree as a highly deserving ROTY nominee.

