Men’s Rookie Of The Year Nominees—2020 Snowboarder Awards

We will be dropping the nominees for each category over the next week, leading up to the first annual SNOWBOARDER AWARDS. Below is the Men’s Rookie of the Year Nominees. The winner of each category will be announced during the first annual award show at Copper Mountain on Feb. 6, 2020 (while the Dew Tour is in town). With +350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party (FREE TO THE PUBLIC!). Feel free to come join us in celebrating the winners, as well as the top nominees (listed below).

MARTYN VACHON



Martyn Vachon is truly Canadian. We don’t mean this in some stereotypical, Fubar, give’r sort of way. We mean that Martyn is a standout in the lineage of North-of-the-Border riders who are loaded with unassuming talent. A breed of snowboarder that quietly spends their winters destroying every line or feature they choose, whose abilities are overflowing without any pretense, ego, or expectation. Just pure, raw, snowboarding for the very love of going downhill–or down stairsets, whichever the case may be. While down here in the US we’ve been holding a magnifying glass over Salt Lake City, Martyn and the Whistler-based Mt. Mountain crew have been spending their seasons unabashedly shutting down spots in the Canadian streets, undistracted in their pursuit of urban possibilities. While Martyn has been making waves in the Pacific Northwest for a few years, this season his ender in SubCity ripped through snowboarding’s ranks, calling attention to what the rising rider has been doing. Lukas Huffman gave a nod in Martyn’s direction when casting his vote for 2020 Men’s Rookie of the Year, saying, “He’s not really a rookie, since he’s been blowing my mind forever, but this year he put together a showstopping video part on a large scale. His ability to read terrain and find trannies is the sign of a true Pacific Northwest ripper.” Quebecois street slayer Phil Jacques put it simply, “Like E-Man said, real tricks on real spots,” while fellow Men’s Rookie nominee Cooper Whittier called out that Martyn was “obliterating steel left and right in SubCity. He is 270ing rails that big dogs are only boardsliding, and he’s not making a cent!” Fellow British Columbia impresario, Darrah Reid-McLean was impressed, as well, noting simply, “Cab 270,” which, if you haven’t watched SubCity, is reason enough to do it now.

COOPER WHITTIER



Esteemed representative of The Dust Box, Cooper Whittier opens up the SNOWBOARDER’s Everybody, Everybody, with a four-minute part. In it, Cooper shuts down spots both archetypal and avante garde, proof positive of his distinct style of snowboarding that is technical, loose, and inventive. In his opener the Maine-born rider sets the tone, not only for the entirety of the movie and for what we should expect from him in the coming seasons, but for where street snowboarding is at when it comes to the rising generation. It is clear that Cooper is in the vanguard of up-and-comers with his first video part, an offering worthy of a rider who has been doing it for years. Fellow Everybody rider, Phil Hansen, agrees, commenting that Cooper “filmed the best part of the year on his first part, ever.” 2020 Short Film of the Year headliner nominee, Austen Sweetin also recognized Cooper for his opener, noting that, “He went huge, hitting technical rails with style.” Nial Romanek and Eddie Wall provided their two cents, offering that “Cooper had the sickest urban video part of the year,” and “The rail game is strong in this young Jedi,” respectively, while Chris Beresford put into words what many in the ROTY constituency were thinking, saying “The kid simply has it and is the future.”

NIELS SCHACK



If there is one thing to be said about 2020 Men’s Rookie of the Year nominee, Niels Schack, it is that he is is multi-talented. The France-born rider emerged on the snowboard scene pulling triple duty, riding in, directing, and editing snowboard flicks via Loose Change. He is an avid painter with exhibitions around the world. And then when he straps into his snowboard, well, he goes all in on city spots. In 2019, Niels unveiled WOP Solo, a short video that showcased his own snowboarding, as well as that of Sami Luhtanen, Cees Wille, and Sparrow Knox. Collectively, it’s eight minutes of solid riding and for Niels, it was a big reason that he landed in this list of ROTY Men’s Rookie nominees. In his video, Niels doesn’t shy away from larger-than-life features. Plainly, Solo displayed not only his predilection for consequential and inaccessible, multi-story drop ins but also effortless board control and a no-holds-barred approach to whatever lies in front of him. Many of the Rider of the Year panelists were impressed by the French street sensation. For Big Bear local Jordan Small, SOLO tipped the scales for Niels in the Rookie of the Year department. Noted Jordan, “Niels’ part was insane the whole way through.” Purveyor of style, Danny Davis echoed the sentiment, saying that Niels is deserving of recognition due to “style, creative movie, and always catching my eye on the ‘gram.” As the 2020 season continues, we have no doubt that whatever Niels drops next, it will be even gnarlier than what he’s put out so far.

