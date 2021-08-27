MILD HIGH | ROME SNOWBOARDS @ Woodward Copper!


From our friends over at Rome:
Pack a bag and bring the sunscreen cuz we’re headed to Woodward Copper!
Join Madison Blackley, Ozzy Henning, Aspen Weaver, Nate Haust, Casey Savage, Joey Leon and Cody Cooper for a week of slush slashing good times with the Rome SDS crew.

