MILD HIGH | ROME SNOWBOARDS @ Woodward Copper!

From our friends over at Rome: Pack a bag and bring the sunscreen cuz we’re headed to Woodward Copper! Join Madison Blackley, Ozzy Henning, Aspen Weaver, Nate Haust, Casey Savage, Joey Leon and Cody Cooper for a week of slush slashing good times with the Rome SDS crew.

