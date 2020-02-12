Miles Fallon and Maria Thomsen Win Men’s And Women’s Dew Tour Streetstyle Final

How can it be called Streetstlye if it is on a resort? Well, the consequences were still high and we even got busted for practicing before the finals…

words by Stan Leveille

Sunday night culminated the 11th winter Dew Tour with the respective men’s and women’s Streetstyle event at the base of Dew Tour’s new home, Copper Mountain. Equipped with stairs, a closeout, a DFD, an electrical box and two waterfall rails, the spectators of this event crowded around the fence, creating the most intimate contest of any other at the Dew Tour.

Women’s Streetstyle Final



The women’s event ran just before dark with a rider list more jam packed with talent than a snowboard nerd could shake a stick at: Nora Beck, Emma Crosby, Silvia Mittermueller, Jill Perkins, Alexis Roland, Maria Thomsen, and the Nikita GWR jam winner, Ruby Peyton.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Jill Perkins showed up early with a few sizable backflips and a creative take on the course, taking sweeping turns and attempting to go up-hill on the electric box feature. More powerful riding would come from Nora Beck, who had a hard time landing what would have been a very impressive show.

The podium was no surprise though, Emma crosby taking third place after demonstrating her prowess as a rider with trick selection, speed and control. Alexis Roland living up to the hype she has generated throughout this entire winter, and a true ode to street snowboarding being the cornerstone of this event with Maria Thomsen taking gold for an array of technical tricks including an impossible to many, switch nose press through a DFD. Don’t believe me? WATCH THE VIDEO!

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

WOMEN’S RESULTS

1. Maria Thomsen

2. Alexis Roland

3. Emma Crosby

Men’s Streetstyle Final

Under the lights and surrounded by a bigger crowd than any other event, the men’s street style competition was a battle ground for thirteen notable rider’s to showcase their varying styles and abilities. Renne Rinnekangas, Brandon Davis, Jesse Paul, Nate Haust, Ozzy Henning, Darcy Sharpe, Drayden Gardner, Miles Fallon, Grant Giller, Benny Milam, Niels Shack, Lenny Mazzotti and Martyn Vachon would all take around six drops on the course in hopes of taking home the first place spot.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Rail Jams continue to be an interesting event, as the winner of them tends to be someone who can mix extreme technicality with crowd pleasing tricks, aka, flips. With a rider list containing various poster children for California, the midwest, the east coast, and even foreign lands, the 45 minute jam became a melting pot for various snowboard styles, and creative lines flowed as bountifully as the contests namesake.

Jesse Paul, coming off a win at the recent x-games street style competition, was consistently landing tricks and looked determined to have a repeat performance. He was certainly not alone in his quest for gold as Brandon Davis continued to lay down a variety of runs throughout the night, never completing the same run. These riders would not make the podium though, which goes to show the level of riding, as the judges seemed most moved by the performances of Benny Milam, (who also snagged best trick – Gap switch backside 360 bring back on the double kink rail) Rene Rinnekangas, who unlocked features in the course that we didn’t even know possible with his wall rides on the snow wall below the modified pipe. Miles Fallon would be the night’s winner, who not only wowed the judges with his aerial maneuvers and general amplitude, but bagged a good amount of technical runs early on.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Men’s Results

1. Miles Fallon

2. Rene Rinnekangas

3. Benny Milam

