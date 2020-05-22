Mini Board Session—Marcus Kleveland and the 95 cm send

Marcus Kleveland shreds a remodeled park at his home resort of Dombås in Norway, including a half day ripping on a 95 cm deck.

From the desk of Marcus Kleveland:

Emil Fossheim came up to my home resort and fixed the park and made some new features, which resulted in a great park. Here is the outcome of some days of shredding as well as a half day of mini board shred. It’s only 95cm long!

And a big thanks to Brettforbundet and Dombås for making this happen!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.