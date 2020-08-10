Mt. Hood 2020—Mike Dawson Photo Gallery

The anticipation of summer boarding on Mt. Hood ran extra hot this year, fueled by months of varying degrees of lockdown measures implemented across the country. Despite concerns about social distancing on the Mt. Hood glacier, operation has proceeded without any major outbreaks (a positive sign for the coming season) and when crews of riders finally came together on Timberline earlier this summer, sessions went off.

“They (Timberline staff) were taking the right precautions,” says photographer Mike Dawson, widely known as Dawsy, who spent the last week of July shooting on the glacier. “They are pretty on it. People were out there making sure you had masks on and were social distancing. The vibe was really good, everyone was stoked, super high energy, the parks were dialed and people were chucking.”

There’s been no shortage of edits documenting this season’s pedal-to-the-metal action, but the 2020 summer sessions on Mt. Hood will likely be most defined by the all-mountain onslaught unleashed by Zeb Powell atop “Big Pink,” his 203 cm Nitro Quiver Cannon.

“Sessions with Zeb are my standout sessions,” says Dawsy. “If there was an MVP of Hood or summer, Zeb deserves it. There was a family that had him as a coach, so he was teaching in the morning and then ripping in the afternoon. Absolutely just going off, no matter where he was—pipe, park, jumps, rails…he was throwing down. Any time that kid steps on a snowboard it’s a spectacle.”

Enjoy a gallery of Dawsy’s summer shooting below, and view more of his work here.



* “I noticed this reflection of Yuki blasting over this quarterpipe transfer at thelast second and got pretty lucky it worked out. I wanted to shoot Yuki’s run-in wide and his indy with my long lens, so I had that camera ready to go on top of my camera bag. Yuki comes mobbin’ in, I turn to shoot with my wide angle, catch my eye on the perfectly reflected QP in the ND filter of my long lens, and boom… Bailed on the long lens shot and this is what I got instead.” – Dawsy

