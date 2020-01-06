My Favorite Snowboarding Photos From 2019—Andy Wright

We aren’t late on the end of the year posts. Everyone else was early. What if one of our staff photographers shot their favorite photo on Dec. 31? We don’t want to disqualify that. So yeah, it has been a week into the new year… but we aren’t living in the past. We are just celebrating the top photos from top shooters in the game.

words and photos by Andy Wright



Twenty-three or so years ago, when I first started shooting snowboarding, I don’t think I’d ever have believed that in the year 2019 I’d still be just as excited about it. Having experienced so many eras, tricks, trends, fads etc…, I really like where snowboarding is now, or should I say has returned to. Style in making the simple look good beats out the biggest, most technical stunts when it comes to modern snowboard photography. Of course there will always be a place and appreciation for aforemention, I found that many of my favorite shots were the ones that looked like updated versions of the 90s imagery that lead me to the camera. While this revival has been coming for some time now, 2019 was the year I learned (or perhaps re-learned) how to capture for what is.

Photo Credit: Andy Wright

