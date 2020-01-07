Top Ten Snowboarding Photos of 2019—Chris Wellhausen
words and photos by Chris Wellhausen
As Director of Photography at SNOWBOARDER Magazine, there is plenty that could anchor me to the office. Once Winter really presents itself though, I can’t just sit behind my desk. I froth at the idea of juggling the role of editor & duties on the road creating photos during the shred season. Some seasons produce more exotic and powdery adventures than others, but regardless of the location or the terrain, what keeps my stoke alive most is the boarding, the friends, and adventures along the way. After many years as an editor and photographer, I don’t think I’ve ever organized an official top ten from my own photography collections. I am usually producing and promoting everyone else’s imagery to stop and even think about this, haha. I am stoked to have finally taken a quick moment to contemplate what could be my top ten of 2019. This collection gives a little taste of where I was from January to May and my favorite action moments captured.
I woke up from a late-night, wrapping up a portrait shoot at the Zumiez 100k party in Keystone, to an early morning text from Dylan Alito. He and his crew were gearing up to hit some spots. With the first spot a bust, Alito immediately suggested we go to this miners’ cabin. Stoked we did. I love it when new opportunities arise when your other shoots wrap up. Always rolling to be ready.
Jamie Anderson. Sierra At Tahoe, CA. I love the glowing natural light of this sunset scene.It was also really fun seeing Jamie have a session with friends at her home mountain to support her recent project, Unconditional. I had a strobe set up to give some diversity to the images, but ended up enjoying this look most. There was a lot of extra good energy with this shoot, being Jamie’s hometown and a place, I spent as resident for many years. This moment brought it all back to where it all started for both of us. This is where she grew exponentially as a talented boarder and I as a snowboard photographer. A lot to be grateful for.
Travis Parker. Superpark 22, Crystal Mountain, WA. Such a fun influence Travis has provided many generations of snowboarding through his riding, personality, and productions. It was awesome to catch up with him at Superpark, see him react to the next wave of riders, and that he’s still keeping it super fun. To me, it doesn’t always have to be a gnarly trick, superb lighting, or the freshest conditions to cause a good reaction from a photo. I think innocent moments like this, have a place for us all to take something positive from.
Max Warbington. Superpark 22, Crystal Mountain, WA. I like events such as The Launch and especially Superpark because it gives one of the chilliest opportunities to meet, see, and shoot with so many talented riders. Max Warbington brings a much needed style and creativity to the game. It was the raddest to see him ride in person.
One of my favorite adventures is to splitboard in the Sierra Nevada and any time with Gabe Taylor is an awesome time. We’re both no stranger to this line. Seasons ago this couloir kicked off our ideas of touring from June Mountain to Mammoth. I previously shot this from the top, before dropping in myself. So it was nice to look through the lens and size it up with another perspective. As you look closer, it shows it was a pretty heavy one to enter this year with such a huge couloir built up. Gabe navigated it safely and smoothly.
Gab Gosselin. The Launch, Bear Mtn., CA.. Weather can put a damper on shoots, or not. So it’s always rad when you see riders just ride it out and then down hike a spot cause they want to work on making a photo, even though the conditions may be unmotivating. As to make the most of the day, Gab was one of the riders down to stick around, and make something out of nothing.
I was gearing up for SNOWBOARDER’s The Launch shoot in March and saw that Jesse Paul had come back to Cali for a quick visit. Stoked to shoot with Jesse, I suggested we meet up for a couple hours at Mountain High on my way to The Launch. It’s cool feeling when photos line up without big plans or expectations. As simple as this sounds, this was actually a very full day of touring So Cal; drive from San Diego to shoot with Jesse, back to John Wayne Airport to pick up Stan Leveille, and then bolt over to pick up E-Stone at the Ontario airport. We got into Big Bear about midnight.
Living in Southern California, it’s a super niice surprise when the occasional storm drops enough snow to get busy with some street features. Big Bear loc, Mike Gray always has big spots in mind when the right storm hits. We linked up again, after I got home from a trip to Jackson. The local cops rolled by with a mellow wave and let us do our thing. That took some uncessary pressure off, and allowed us to set up the spot to hit as well as gave me the time needed to set up my strobes.
The night before this photo was made, I got a call from Mike Gray to come up near Big Bear to check this spot. I am usually always down, but this time I need to especially check in with my wife because it would be our anniversary day; “a happy wife, a happy life.” You kids will get that one day, haha. Being a midweek, she had to work, and I got the hall pass. Mike stayed dedicated to getting his trick and stomped it properly. Once we were sure he was hyped on his clips, I bounced back home, down by da beach, and I was back just in time for dinner with my family to celebrate my lady and I’s anniversary.
February was a stormy month for 2019 in many ways. I dodged the chaos of said storms and straight lined it to the Mammoth as reports were claiming 10’ in 3 days. For once, the weatherman was spot on. The storm cleared on the fourth day and this is Stefi Luxton at June Mountain getting tracks on our last run of the day just as fresh as our first runs. Light, rider and conditions aligned on this one to complete an epic day.
