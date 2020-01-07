Top Ten Snowboarding Photos of 2019—Chris Wellhausen

words and photos by Chris Wellhausen

As Director of Photography at SNOWBOARDER Magazine, there is plenty that could anchor me to the office. Once Winter really presents itself though, I can’t just sit behind my desk. I froth at the idea of juggling the role of editor & duties on the road creating photos during the shred season. Some seasons produce more exotic and powdery adventures than others, but regardless of the location or the terrain, what keeps my stoke alive most is the boarding, the friends, and adventures along the way. After many years as an editor and photographer, I don’t think I’ve ever organized an official top ten from my own photography collections. I am usually producing and promoting everyone else’s imagery to stop and even think about this, haha. I am stoked to have finally taken a quick moment to contemplate what could be my top ten of 2019. This collection gives a little taste of where I was from January to May and my favorite action moments captured.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

