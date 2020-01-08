Nikita x SNOWBOARDER 2020 Gear Giveaway

Free stuff? Sign us up! Well… sign yourself up. Then maybe sign us up, too? We all like free stuff. Maybe sign up a friend as well! Who cares, it is FREE! Nikita is giving away a prize package (valued at $500) to one lucky winner that will include the team favorite Hawthorne Jacket in lavender, White Pine Stretch Pant, Whammy Beanie, Breaker Legging and Nikita Classic Hoodie. You won’t want to miss out on this one. When you add up the five pieces, IT IS A FULL WINTER KIT! Now that is a deal. All you have to do is sign up on the entry for below:

For a little closer look at what you will be getting, check out the gear below or go to the Nikita site by clicking here:

Photo Credit: Nikita

Whammy Beanie in Fair Orchid MSRP: $25.95

FEATURES:

-Pom Pom

-Fold Over Cuff

-One Size Fits All

-It is a beanie that keeps your head warm, enough said.

Photo Credit: Nikita

Classic Hoodie PO Hoodie in Charcoal MSRP $59.95

FEATURES:

-Stitched Chest Logo

-Front Kangaroo Pocket

-Drawstring Hood

-Brushed Back Fleece Fabric

-Possibly Softest Hoodie Known to Man/Womankind.

Photo Credit: Nikita

Hawthorne Jacket in Lavender MSRP $179.95

FEATURES:

-10K WATERPROOF / 10K BREATHABLE

-Critically Seam Sealed

-Radiant Heat® Pocket

-Stretch Powder Skirt

-Sleeve Pass Pocket

-Faux Fur Trimmed Adjustable Hood

-Team Favorite

-Our Favorite because it is Faux and not Fox

Photo Credit: Nikita

White Pine Stretch Pant in Black MSRP $159.95

FEATURES

-15K WATERPROOF / 10K BREATHABLE

-Critically Seam Sealed

-Jacket to Pant Connect

-Mesh Backed Inseam Ventilation

-Zippered Thigh Pocket

-Boot Hooks

-Relaxed Fit

-Relax, it will keep you dry

Photo Credit: Nikita

Breaker Legging Black and White Light MSRP $59.95

Features:

-Ergonomic Contour Lines

-Contouring Waist Band

-Hidden Mid-Thigh Pocket

