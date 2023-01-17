Chloe Kim isn’t competing this season, taking the winter off after winning the 2022 Winter Olympics last February… but that doesn’t mean she isn’t snowboarding. Chloe helped a fellow rider up at Mammoth Mountain this past weekend while riding under the gondola on the way to the main lodge. The lucky guest got a piggy back ride down the mountain from the 2x Olympic gold medalist and it looks like Chloe continued enjoying the huge storms dropping fresh snow all over the West Coast. Check out the video below!