ON DECK: Kennedi Deck, The Best Is Yet To Come

DOB: August 22, 1997

Home Mountain: Canada Olympic Park, AB

Stance: Regular

Instagram: @kenned1deck

Board: K2 Cold Shoulder 147

Boot: Vans High Standard

Binding: K2 Meridian

Outerwear: Nope

Gloves: Howl

Goggles: Nope

Other Sponsors: Rude Girls, Riders on Board, SRD

Photo Credit: Cole Martin

I can’t say I remember the exact moment I met Kennedi. She crept into the snowboarding world smoothly, a quality that we learned comes naturally to her. The first clips we ever saw from Kennedi were crazy: random spots, filmed by her friend who didn’t board. The crazy thing was that there were multiple angles, so we knew she did everything a couple times. A jibber from the start! A year later, she went out on a limb and asked to film for our video, Twist. There was little debate; we were down to see where things went. I remember the end of that year thinking, damn, it took the rest of us like four years to start figuring this shit out and Kenny got there in four months. After that, she went out on a limb again and hit up Jess Kimura and landed a spot filming for The Uninvited. She bags opening part, and consequently Rookie of the Year. I would say Kennedi went zero-to-one-hundred real quick, but that would imply that she’s reached her destination. It would be more fitting to say that she went zero-to-ten, as this is only the beginning, and the best is yet to come. —Finn Westbury

Interview by Darrah Reid-McLean

Darrah: What happened at The Uninvited world premiere in Whistler and why did you have two black eyes for the rest of the movie tour?

Kennedi: I got into a bit of an argument with a woman who was being a bitch to me, haha. Next thing I knew, she shoved me and then I was getting swarmed by four or five of her guy friends. They just started beating the shit out of me. I think eventually some people in the bar realized it was me and pulled them off. I ran outside and talked to the cops, but they didn’t do shit, so I went home. Alexa McCarty and Jess Kimura actually went back inside in my defense. They landed a few punches and then the same kind of thing happened to them. Jess had to go get stitches right after. Super twisted. Still has me shook when I go out sometimes. The rest of the premiere tour was a blast though.

Kind of a broad question, but can you provide an overview of what you did this past winter?

I started off with the SRD crew and did a few trips around Canada. When I got home from our trip to Newfoundland, Tanner Pendleton hit me up about coming on a trip for Vans. Shortly after that, I went to Helsinki with some of the Vans guys. Then I bounced around with the K2 team on a few mountain trips. Last trip was the Vans RV trip. That pretty much sums it up. All of the stuff I filmed with SRD will actually head to K2 for a welcome to the team sort of thing, which I’m really excited about. The stuff I filmed with Vans will probably go towards whatever we get up to next year.

Was it challenging transitioning from street riding to mountain riding, or is that something you want to do more of?

I didn’t find it hard at all. I grew up riding the mountains and I make it out to Sunshine Village a fair bit during the winter, so I feel really comfortable riding resorts. My jumping and back country knowledge could use a little work, though. I wouldn’t mind maybe taking a course or two eventually. I think it’s important to be a well-rounded rider.

What prompted the switch from CAPiTA to K2?

No hate towards CAPiTA, my time with them was really awesome. They helped out lots with The Uninvited. Once all of that was done, I was really pushing to try and take the next step forward, and I just didn’t find that we were on the same page. I had been talking to Tommy J, the K2 team manager, and it just seemed like there was going to be a bit more for me over there. I am beyond stoked to be a part of their crew and it’s really rad to already be more hands on with everything. I’m feeling very at home with them and couldn’t be happier.

I’m guessing it feels a little crazy to suddenly be in Europe with Jake Kuzyk and several other snowboarders you looked up to growing up?

Totally, I mean I looked up to all of those guys. Definitely a “holy shit” moment, but at the end of the day they’re all just normal people, you know?

I’ve witnessed your filming process a little bit and I admire your determination. What’s the longest you’ve ever battled a handrail?

There have been a few battles. Five or six hours, I’m not sure, haha. Sometimes I wish I knew how to stop myself. Often times it just turns into some weird OCD spiral. If it doesn’t go down the first few hundred tries, maybe it’s not meant to be yet.

I’ve noticed your Instagram presence is subtle, unlike most 21-year-olds I know. Where are all the park follow cams?

This question is hilarious! I am down with posting boarding sometimes. There is just other stuff I like to share, too. Photos, paintings, or whatever really. think I would go insane if everything was just snowboarding 24/7. It’s important to have other interests. The sponsor obligation stuff is not that sick. I mean I can understand it, but really I don’t want to look at or even post anything that’s forced, you know? I feel like it gets so oversaturated. If you just post stuff that you like and that you are hyped on, it always looks better. Instagram is weird, I have a love/hate relationship with it.

Agree. So, you’re based in Calgary. What’s so great about Alberta?

It’s a good home base. Rent is reasonable, it’s close to the mountains, I have a good friends here. In the summer I work for the City of Calgary. We set up tents and stages. It’s not as great as a city job may sound. The pay is shit, but I work with some really hilarious people, so that makes it worth it. I go skate as much as I can, paint, ride my bike, hangout with my partner, my friends, try and go home to visit my family who lives in Grande Prairie. also try to take time to work on mental health stuff when I’m home.

Do you mind sharing a little more on what you do to work on your mental health? I think this is a topic a lot of snowboarders aren’t comfortable with.

In general, it’s a hard subject to talk about, but everyone struggles. I see a therapist very regularly. I’m lucky enough to have finally found someone that I am comfortable with. I have definitely been through my fair share of lousy therapists before I found a good one. Honestly, I think everyone should see someone and have someone you can talk about your darkest shit with. You can’t always do that with friends and family.

Last question, what’s the best advice you could give to girls starting out filming in the streets?

Get a good camera. Good filming can go a long, long, long way! Also, know your limits and go drive around looking for new, interesting spots.

