ON DECK: Luke Winkelmann, The Up-And-Comer from North Carolina

DOB: December 18, 2000

Home Mountain: Appalachian Ski Mountain

Instagram: @lukewinkelmann

Stance: Regular

Board: Burton Kilroy Twin 159

Boot: Burton Ion Leather

Binding: Burton Malavita

Outerwear: Analog

Gloves: Analog

Goggles: Anon

Other sponsors: Red Bull, Crab Grab, RECESS, US Team

Originally published in the Sept. 2019 issue of SNOWBOARDER Magazine

Photo Credit: Blotto

The first time I met Luke Winkelmann, he was living in a closet on the upper floor of the Burton Demo Center in Government Camp, Oregon. He wasn’t yet in high school, and under the wing of fellow North Carolinian, David Massie, Luke was spending his summer vacation coming of age in a well-intentioned flophouse as notorious for its Rainier consumption as for harboring snowboarding talent. Luke was part of the latter reputation, packed in the living room with the rest of the Knowbuddy crew like sardines in sleeping bags. It was there that Luke’s natural skill, East Coast dedication, and hundred-watt Southern stoke began to cement him in the snowboarding community at large. Those summers complimented winters back home in the Blue Ridge Mountains where Luke honed his ability to effortlessly ride away from technical rail tricks. While Luke has long been a staple of the rising generation and a favorite of anyone who’s watched him ride, it’s in the past few years that he has been steadily building explosive momentum. Coming off his best season to date, earning USO Rookie and a coveted peer-voted MVP at Red Bull Recharged, Luke is fired up and ready to do what he has always done best: snowboard, on anything and everything in front of him. —Mary Walsh

Mary: If someone is heading to North Carolina for the first time, what do they need to do to make sure they get the full NC snowboard experience?

Luke: First you need to pick up some Bojangles when you land at the Charlotte airport: Cajun biscuit combo, Cajun fries and a sweet tea. Then you’re gonna drive to Blowing Rock, which is where I live. Go board at App Ski, get a nice session in during the day and then go to Beech Mountain for an evening session in their rope tow park. It’s so sick. Get you a stop at RECESS, too, maybe cop a t-shirt. We don’t have a skatepark yet, but you can skate on campus at App State and JP [Pardy] at RECESS just got a skatepark approved for next summer. That would be the full experience, for sure.

You were five when you started snowboarding. How’d you get into it?

Well, when I was like four, I was a little skier, but my dad had always snowboarded and I was like, “Dude I gotta be like you.” When I turned five that winter, he got me a snowboard lesson and I loved it. He’s told me I wouldn’t get off the mountain; I would just be up there all day. As I got older, I started hanging out around a lot of the park dudes and getting into park stuff. I started doing some local contests and I joined Kirk’s Camp when I was 14 or 15. That was when I started going out to Colorado a bunch. Chris Waker has been a huge part of my snowboarding, for sure. He is such a G. I started getting a lot better at snowboarding just being out there and riding with him, Cooper Whittier, Reid Smith, and Robbie Meehan.

You’re one of a handful of riders coming up right now that has both a really strong rail game and jump game, which is visible in the runs you choose when competing.

When I show up to a contest, I just try to look at the features a little differently. Growing up here at App, being around strong rail riders pushed me to do different stuff on rails. And then I figured out how to jump went I went to Colorado. Trying to combine those things was crazy. I definitely struggled a lot. Those first few years competing, landing full runs and linking rails and jumps was so crazy for me, there’s so much going on. But, it’s insane once you start riding everything together how much flow you can start to have.

So, give us the rundown of your past season.

I was really nervous going into the season after my I broke my ankle in Saas Fe in October. I was really hungry, so I just kind of blocked out the ankle thing once it was all healed. By January, it was like, “Alright, I’m back to snowboarding. Let’s get it.” I think it pushed me for sure. I did a lot of contests. I qualified for a personal World Cup spot for next season and then the US Open came up. I had been thinking about the US Open all year. It’s the one you want to do the best at. It’s just the sickest contest, you know?

The Open is definitely the contest that everyone looks forward to.

I was like, “Alright. I know my run can probably make finals. I just want to land one run and I’ll be golden.” I showed up and I loved the course. We had such a good squad, it was a really good week. I felt no stress; I was just ready to snowboard. I ended up landing my first run in qualifiers. I was losing my mind; I was going into the finals of the US Open. Finals day was really weird. Practice was terrible, it was puking snow. Then, it just cleared up and it was on. I landed my second run. I ended up fourth. That was probably the best moment of my life so far, for sure. It really opened up a window for me. After that, spring was crazy. I went to Peace Park, one of the coolest events I’ve ever been a part of. Danny is just a true snowboarder and only wants what’s best for the sport, that’s it. Mark [McMorris] invited me to his shoot in Aspen for his movie which was psycho. I was super grateful. And then Red Bull Recharged, that event was so sick.

You’ve been in the mix for a while, but now you’re getting to that next stage of what you want to be doing. What’s that like?

Every day I wake up and it trips me out. I’m just excited to snowboard more. I want to keep doing my shit and see how it goes. I really am down for the contest stuff, but I would also love to film a full part. That has always been a thing for me. Being on the Knowbuddy team and being around all those dudes who film, I really got to see both sides of things growing up and I really love both.

Final question. Coming from NC, would you say you’re more of a Petey Pablo or a J Cole?

I’m more of a Petey Pablo, for sure.

