Following the huge announcement of Pat Moore joining Arbor Snowboards late last year, the company just released another huge collaboration. Pat Moore will be heading up a new line titled “Candle” with the west coast brand where he will be riding, testing, and designing the boards himself. “As we begin this journey, I want to take the opportunity to welcome you to CANDLE by Arbor. In its light we expand beyond our perceived limitations and step into the unknown. I hope you find your way to new possibilities, new places, and new growth,” said Pat Moore in the release. As one of the most respected riders to ever strap in, this is huge news to keep an eye on. A sneak peek at the new shape and logo below!