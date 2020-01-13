READING LIPS Pop-Up Park at Boreal with Stan

Ever since I was a kid I have been scolded with the same line: “Not everything is a joke, Stan.” Be it parents, teachers, or even the occasional vexed ex-girlfriend, I’ve heard it about as many times as I’ve gotten a laugh. But as any die-hard jokester will know, the need to blurt out a punchline is an incurable sickness.

Photo Credit: Stan/Mike Dawsy

Photo Credit: Nate Haust/ Mike Dawsy

So naturally when the kind folks at Boreal approached me about creating their first pop up park of the season, I couldn’t help but think the tagline for the event should be “this contest is a joke.” And thus: “Reading Lips” was born. A custom transition park complete with various lips and hips and I would be there with the quips.

Photo Credit: Skyler/ Mike Dawsy

Photo Credit: Keegan/ Mike Dawsy

I tried to comprise what I considered to be an all-star list of Tahoe’s talent, spanning over various crews and styles. Keenan Cawley, Taylor Carlton, Skyler Gallardo, Tyler Lynch, Nick Russell, Jeremy Jones, Nate Haust, Lenny Mazzoti, Keegan Hoesfros, Isabella Gomez, Christian Connors, Tim Humphry, Jaimee Deister, Savannah Noelle, Ari Morrone, Jeremy Ellenburg, the illustrious Green bean (Noah) were just some of the riders seen navigating the various lips and transitions of the park placed just off of the backside of the Cedar Ridge chair.

Photo Credit: Savannah Golden/ Mike Dawsy

Photo Credit: Nate Haust, Carson Lundquist/ Mike Dawsy

As for the vibe over the two day shoot, the video speaks for itself. A backbone to this event being jokes, Boreal was gracious enough to help me plan an award ceremony/ comedy show in the base lodge on Friday Night. Awards were as follows:

Best Doubles Line: Nate Haust and Carson Klundt – Handplant method combo on the hip

Plant God: Jaimee Deister – Strongest overall presence of handplants throughout the two days

“You Fell” Award: Christian Connors – Despite many impressive makes, Christian also had the most impressive bails

Lip Master: Jeremy ELlenburg – Most impressive performance on all lips in the park

Oh ya,

YOU HAVE 5 DAYS TO RIDE THIS PARK UNTIL THEY CHANGE IT TO PEACE PARK SO GO CHECK IT OUT ASAP

Photos: Mike Dawsy

Video: Kyle Greene

Additional filming: D Holcomb

