Red Bull Snow’s Kings and Queens of Corbet’s Couloir at Jackson Hole—Live Now!

Kings & Queens of Corbet’s is a third year freeride event held at one of the most notorious runs in the world—Corbet’s Couloir.

The single-day event pits 24 of the world’s top skiers and snowboarders against each other to huck themselves into the couloir, creating a spectacle for onlookers and a heart-pumping task for riders. Each competitor gets two runs. The best one counts toward the grand prize in a winner-takes-all format that is peer-judged by the very competitors that put it all on the line.

