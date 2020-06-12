Red Gerard, Hailey Langland, and Brock Crouch Stop By The Office—Dew Tour Live

From Dew Tour:

Red Gerard, Hailey Langland, and Brock Crouch will be in the booth for this week’s snow focused Dew Tour Live. They’ll be coming in to talk to Chris and Todd at the SNOWBOARDER Magazine office, answer some questions, talk about some video highlights, and have a skate session in the TransWorld SKATEboarding park. Plus we’ll check in with the Snowboarder Mag crew to get some of the latest snowboarding news and updates. Tune in and drop your questions in the comments for a chance to have them answered on-air.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!