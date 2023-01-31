Reira Iwabuchi is The First Woman To Land A Triple in Competition

Reira Iwabuchi Is The First Woman To Land A Triple in Competition. Though Anna Gasser filmed one in 2018, the world was yet to witness one live. That changed recently as Iwabuchi stomped the triple on her third run of X Games Big Air.

She also did a backside 1260 on her previous run, giving her a score of 40. After the triple got her a score of 47, she slid into first.