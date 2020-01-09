Rennaissance Dan—The Danimals Interview

Originally published in the Sept. 2019 Issue of SNOWBOARDER Mag.

While the exact definition of a pro snowboarder grows more elusive with each instagram update, Dan Liedahl has staked out a plot in the modern landscape as one of the most respected examples of a professional. He’s an individual who has created his own identity in the snowboarding ecosphere as a rider with more skills than his home state has lakes. Dan is someone who has no inherent agenda when it comes to snowboarding. He has opinions when presented with questions, but he’s as even-keeled as they come. Some people wear their opinions right on their sleeve. Others choose to passively watch and focus on what makes them happy. The latter is Dan. He is master of his own reality and that fact is evident when you watch him ride. I sat down with Danimals directly following the Drink Water Rat Race at Mount Hood. We talked about an array of things connected to the modern snowboard lifestyle, from the early days of Make Friends or Die, to his views on soggy Instagram clips. Most importantly, we discuss what it meant for Dan to grow up with a front row seat to snowboarding’s Midwest renaissance. Joining the godfathers of street riding coming from his very hometown, Dan remains a role model not just the Midwest, but the snowboard culture as a whole. Danimals has graduated to a modern class of pro snowboarders that will have to deal with a lot of nuance – from fickle internet comments to fast-changing digital trends. But If anyone is equipped to meet the challenge head-on, it’s Dan Liedahl.

Photo Credit: Oli Gagnon

Stan: Dan, we’re at Mt. Hood. You were here for Rat Race, and you got top five?

Dan: Sixth place, but if you want to claim fifth, I’ll take it.

Ah, sixth place. Banked slaloms have such a mish-mash of competitors from all walks of snowboarding. It’s got to feel good to end up in the top ten of that.

Yeah, definitely. There’s always so many fast guys that come out of the woodwork to do it, and you always know that they’re there, and you always know that they’re fast. And sometimes they get first. Well, a lot of times they get first. But sometimes you squeeze in there with them and that’s always going to be nice.

Photo Credit: Matt Georges

Are banked slaloms the best indicator of overall skill in the grand scheme of snowboarding?

You can see who is a good snowboarder when they go to these. Not necessarily good at jumping or riding rails, but someone who is just good at riding a snowboard.

Is there a pride moment when you get top ten in a respected banked slalom? Where you’re like, “I’m in the fucking mix right now. I’m one of the best.”

[laughs] No, nothing too crazy like that. But it makes you feel pretty good that you know how to turn your snowboard and that you’re confident doing what you’re doing. Everyone is so good at this event, even guys who are getting middle of the pack or even the back of the pack are SO good. You can tell some people are trying really hard and others are just cruising.

Banked Slaloms are a place where turning style is very scrutinized, and I think it’s safe to say that people are a big fan of the turning style of Danimals.

Thank you. I did not know. But, I guess riding Hyland, you gotta be able to turn.

Photo Credit: Matt Georges

Chris Grenier and I spoke specifically about your turning. In fact, he has gone as far as to make the claim that your legs work just like the shocks on a motorbike. Do you agree with this?

I don’t know. He calls our legs suspension all the time, which is true. He’ll always say, “How’s the suspension feeling today?” He has a big vision on life. He has a big vision on everything.

I want to talk more about the competitive breakdown of the rat race, because I think there is a bigger discussion here. Bryan Fox even mentioned during the awards that people are hesitant to accept the title, rail kid. Do you think placing well in events like Rat Race helps to put a stop to categorizing riders in that way?

I don’t think that separation is ever going to go away. If you grow up in a smaller resort, you’re just going to be known as a rail kid. If you filmed street parts to start, that’s what you’re just going to be known as. Probably until you make a serious change and put out five video parts that don’t have rails.

Photo Credit: Matt Georges

Do you feel like you’re working to make the transition from rail kid?

I would like to. I mean, I’m probably going to do it for a long time to come, but I don’t want to be almost forty and still filming rail parts. If it’s what you want, filming rails your entire life is fine, but I want to broaden my horizons, go further, and learn new things. You do eight years of filming rail parts, and it’s like, “What’s going to change now?” Nothing. It’s all the same. You’ll find cool new spots that you’re hyped on, but it’s almost too routine at that point. Personally, I just want to switch it up.

Yeah, you’ve been in the rail scene for a good number of years. And many of your local childhood idols were famous for their rail clips. Growing up in Minnesota, you have these idols like Joe Sexton and Jonas Michelot, who helped define what it meant to be a pro snowboarder from the Midwest, to our generation at least. Would you agree?

Oh for sure. They crushed it. They’d go on trips, come back, and we’d watch their video parts. We knew them personally, but they were our idols for sure. We were full-on saying, “Those guys are pros. They are professional snowboarders.” We were just little kids ripping around trying to do it like they did. They would go anywhere and they were good at anything they did. Rails, jumps, didn’t matter. Put ‘em anywhere and they were good. We thought that was the sickest thing. Being able to see them ride, too. There are so many kids who grow up riding a resort that never get to see pros riding in person. They know that pros exist, but they never really see them. For us, those dudes were all at the resort and while they were riding, things would stop. You would almost just sit and watch how it’s done.

Photo Credit: Matt Georges

Does it trip you out to have graduated to that role? A pro snowboarder that the kids of Highland can tangibly see?

Yeah, It’s kind of funny. I’ve gotten comfortable being here now, but if I sit and think about it, it’s always going to seem really weird. Always. You never think when you’re a little kid that you’re going to be doing what those guys were doing. Now me and all my friends are doing that, and it’s so crazy to look back on all that.

And now that you’ve gotten to this point, and are realizing you want to explore more than just street in your riding, do you have a vision of how that evolves?

You don’t want to be put into this one category of snowboarding because then that’s all that is expected of you. If you can be that well-rounded rider who can go anywhere and ride anything, you have more opportunities to go on powder trips and more opportunities to go on other random rail trips or even just go to a new resort. If you’re just known as powder guy, you only get invited on powder trips, which is not a bummer by any means. If you’re only known as being a rail kid, you don’t get invited on big park shoots or powder trips. You’re kind of pushed into only doing the rail thing. And it makes sense because if you start riding for a company while filming street, that’s what they essentially hired you to do. But I think everyone at some point wants to do a little something different. And If the company liked you enough to sponsor you, then they have to still kind of let you do your thing. They should just keep letting you grow and do your thing because they liked you for you. That’s how you’re going to get the best stuff—from letting that person do their own thing and giving them the opportunity to do all the other things.

I imagine as the relationship with a brand grows, your ideas about what is reasonable to be asked of you changes. Are you selective about the things you feel obligated to do with a brand?

No. [Laughs] I’m always down to go and do stuff. Say you get asked to go to Zumiez 100K or go to some resort to hang out with buyers, I think a lot of people would be like, “Aw I don’t know, that’s kind of lame,” but I actually think that that stuff is kind of sick. It makes you feel like you’re really part of a company. Or if they’re like, “Hey, do you want to come into the office and look at things or check out this gear we have and give your opinion?” I’m down. I think a lot of people sometimes don’t really want to do that, but I’m super down. I think it’s awesome. You get to go there and talk to people and see everyone who works for the company and hang out with them. You get to see the new product that’s coming out and you have better things to say about it. It just makes you feel like you’re actually part of the brand.

Photo Credit: Bob Plumb

Do you think aspects of being a pro have just changed over time? You’ve been on some crazy premiere tours. Are people softer now?

I don’t know what it was, but snowboarders back when we were younger were loud and way more punk than we were. Anything they wanted to do, they just did. Some people are still like that, but it’s pretty rare when you come across people who are really ready to get wild. Everyone is pretty conscious of being like, “I don’t really want to make a fool of myself in front of these people,” or whatever. Back then, everyone just acted crazy and did whatever it was they were doing.

I wonder why that is.

Instagram, probably.

Photo Credit: T. Bird

Probably. Do you think it’s helpful or harmful that so much of our interaction with snowboarding is through Instagram?

Instagram is funny. I think it obviously has turned into this huge marketing tool, and that’s inevitable. You can like it or not like it, it doesn’t matter. It’s just going to happen. You have to accept it and you have to be willing to do stuff with it. I don’t necessarily want to post all kinds of stuff for the brands all the time. Like I post them because I like to post them, but Instagram was originally for you and your friends. I post things because I think you’re going to like it, you post things because you think I’m going to like it. Now, for a lot of brands, I think there is a big expectation to be like, well you see it with Red Bull and Monster and stuff like that all the time. In their contracts, their riders have to post stuff. I understand. It’s a marketing tool. It probably does reach more people, more so than magazines and videos that you would buy behind a counter. I like that I can go on there and see snowboarding, but I still prefer a nicely put-together video. Nothing too long. Everyone’s attention spans are shorter now than they ever have been. I also think it’s a double-edged sword in a lot of ways, where you’re not going to put your best clip just straight to the gram. Not before a video would come out.

Right. So what ends up happening is that’s a lot of people put up the b-roll clip. Then you have a feed of a lot of stuff that is just okay. It sometimes feels like we’re undercutting the product, and people are cool with it. It’s almost like crack to cocaine – we’ll just give you this little Insta-crack, and it’s not as good as the cocaine.

I know that a lot of skaters put their best stuff on the gram right away. They’re like, “Why do I need to spend all this money and work for an entire year on an actual video that if we sell or put online is only going to get 10,000 views.” Then a pro skater puts it on their gram and instantly they’re getting 40,000 views. I see that side of it. I understand how maybe that is more valuable, especially to a company. But from someone who is more traditional, there’s just something to making a video where you put a little time and effort into it and you want to show it in a more special way than just putting it on the gram.

Are you someone who posts something and then gets self-conscious about it? I get like that.

No. If I put it on there, I’m down. It doesn’t have to be perfect or anything like that. Or if Jake [Durham] is like, “Yo, here’s a little Instagram thing. If you want to put it up, go for it.” If he makes me something, he wants it to go up and so I want it to go up. There’s always stuff like that, but I’m not self-conscious about the stuff that I’m posting.

This seems like a logical time to discuss your video project coming out this year with Jake Durham.

It’s a video called Sicky. Jake has been the filmer for Ride for a few years now, and this year, I didn’t have anything going on with Vans, and he’s had pretty free-range to do whatever he wants. His plan was basically just to go on trips, film people, make edits, do things. We’ve been talking about making something for a couple years, so this year, we just went for it. In a weird way, it was planned out, but not planned out. We didn’t have a list of riders who were involved with it—anyone that we could get from Ride would be perfect, but we were down to go with anyone. We were going up to Duluth and riding with Andy Pearson then going to Iowa with Snakes and our friend, Billy Bottoms. We were literally just going with anyone that wanted to go and ride, and we’ll use their footage. It was a very loose plan, but it was tight in a way where we just kept moving, keeping track of the snow, sticking around home if we could, do a couple big trips, just film stuff.

I think the industry has been moving away from crew movies and focusing more on making shorter, personal projects. It’s funny because in a lot of ways, these videos are still completely crew movies.

Well, you can’t do it with just one person. You need your crew. You need helping hands. You have to help people, they have to help you. That’s how it works.

Durham and you go way back, right?

Yeah. We grew up snowboarding at Hyland. I must’ve met him when I was 13 or 14.

What age did you guys start putting out Make Friends or Die edits?

We were probably 15 or 16 years old. We all met when we were really young. I didn’t even know this, but I lived super close to him, Boody [Matt Boudreaux] and the whole crew. They all went to Eden Prairie High School. I went to Hopkins High School, but I lived super close to Eden Prairie. I would go to Hyland every single day and we started hanging out all the time there. I knew them for probably two years before I even found out that they were two neighborhoods over from me. Then after that, we did everything together. I’d get out of school, instantly cruise over to EP skatepark, skate with those guys every single day. Once winter hit, we’d go to Hyland every single day. No one would call each other, you’d just go and there were a ton of people. So yeah, I’ve known Jake forever. Make Friends or Die was probably right around when we could start to drive.

What was the meaning behind that name Make Friends or Die?

Make was Matt and Jake put together. Matt Boudreaux and Jake Durham, just Matt and Jake. Make. So at first it was just Make. Then it turned into Make Productions, then it was Make Friends, then it was Make Friends or Die, it’s gone through a little cycle.

Photo Credit: Bob Plumb

Durham famously posts edits on Vimeo and then makes them hidden with no warning. It adds an exclusivity element to a web video. Do you know why Durham is hiding the edits from us?

[Laughs] I can’t explain that. That’s not really a question for me, I don’t think. I’ve noticed that too, though, he’ll put things up and he’ll take them down and then maybe he’ll put them up on YouTube instead of Vimeo. I think he’s like, “It’s just here, and when I decide I’m going to do something with it or take it down or whatever, you just gotta catch it when you can.” I know he has them all somewhere.

When you’re working on a project with Jake Durham, is it a streamlined process where you’re filming and he’s coming back with the product, or do you feel like you’re watching it unfold through the editing process?

I don’t really sit side by side with him when he does it. I just let him do that. He’s too good at that and sometimes he’ll edit things so fast. We’ll be out filming and he’ll be like, “I already have a song for this. I already know where this is going to go,” and he’ll go home and boom, it’ll be done. I think he definitely wants input, especially on this project. He’s been hitting me up to see if I have any song ideas and stuff like that, but I haven’t really seen anything yet. When I go home, we’re going to sit down and look at some songs and he’ll probably show me some things and I can give some input. At the end of the day though, I’ve always liked what he does. I always trust that what he’s doing is going to be awesome. It never hasn’t been.

Is there any rider that you brought along on this project that you’d deem MVP? Somebody that really showed up?

I would definitely say Spencer [Schubert] helped us out a ton. He got some insane shots when we were in Omaha. That was a later-in-the-year trip, and we ended up getting a lot of really good footage from it. Spencer helped a ton, just Google Earthing and getting so many spots lined up, so definitely pretty big MVP. Cole Navin was with us on that one and he got some insane stuff. He actually got a crazy shot out there that everyone will see. We had [Jake] Welch and Beau Bishop and even Pat Moore came out. So that was a pretty wild crew. Well, Jake and Pat have been homies forever, and being out there actually riding powder with those guys checking the weather all the time and having good input on spots was incredible. ’ve done a bunch of avalanche courses and I know how to read the snow and stuff, but I’m not the best at checking the weather all the time and determining where we should go, so having those guys was insane. Pretty much everyone that came along, in one way or another, was a huge help.

Photo Credit: Matt Georges

You are also teammates and friends of Jake Kuzyk, I heard rumors that he is making a project as well?

No. We were supposed to. There was supposed to be a lot more Vans stuff going on, and then Jake’s father unfortunately passed away mid-winter. He took some time to just do his thing, so everyone was like, “For sure, of course.” So that all got pushed aside and then late in the spring, we did this Vans trip. We had two RV’s and we drove down the coast. We started in Squamish at Oli Gagnon’s house. We eventually drove all the way down to SoCal. We filmed stuff the whole way, stopped at mountains, skated, snowboarded, jumped in the water, went to QP Campout. Then that sort of became Jake’s video. So, it’s not what it would’ve been, and it’s probably not going to be as long as it would’ve been.

You’ve been filming with Vans for a while.

Yeah, I think like four or five years now.

When any rider talks about movies, there’s usually a discussion about who won Video of the Year. I think there was this discussion of Landline. being the choice, but it came out too late to be considered. It got caught in this weird in-between. Did you ever feel like the video wasn’t properly acknowledged?

I don’t know. The whole Rider of the Year, Video of the Year thing is kind of funny to me, anyway. It’s all just someone’s perspective. Like you’re probably not going to think that the video that was on there was the best one, I might think it’s a different one as well, maybe someone else thinks it is. It’s all group consensus, that’s how they get it. It just seems like at some point, it is a popularity vote. That’s how things have been for a long time, so I’m not here to change any of that. That’s how it is. In my eyes, I think that’s just the funny thing anyway. We’re just making something. If you guys like it, cool. We don’t need to win an award for it. If we do, that’s cool, but we’re just making things.

Much of the discussion around you involves Minnesota. You’re someone who has proven the notion that you don’t have to live on the West Coast to be a pro snowboarder.

Yeah, I don’t think you have to, but there are so many people out there and there are so many companies, that you are putting yourself more in the presence of all of them on the West Coast. Right now, Salt Lake City is huge. It’s like the Tahoe of what Tahoe used to be or what Whistler used to be. There’s just good accessibility out there if you want ride some bigger mountains, you want to ride powder, and see people a little bit more often. But for as long as I can remember, our crew back home has been amazing. Hyland obviously isn’t big, but it’s super fun. And it’s not just Hyland. You have Hyland, Trollhaugen, Elm Creek, all these other places, and these kids are so psyched. All my friends still love riding there. Until they’re all gone, I’m not going anywhere. I would maybe move somewhere for a winter just to switch it up, but Minnesota is my home right now. In the summer, with my summer activities and routine, there’s another whole crew of friends there. It’s pretty hard to just break away from that.

It probably doesn’t hurt to see your board hanging on the wall every time you go to Hyland. Does the board on the wall get you discounts in the lodge?

No. I should really bring that up to them. They’re like, “Are you a board member?” I’m like, “Yeah, it’s on your wall.”

I think a lot of people tie their entire identity into snowboarding, this is not you, agree?

Totally. I have a lot of hobbies. Snowboarding is number one on the list, but I have all these other ones that keep me excited about all the others. Can’t snowboard all winter and all summer and all winter and all summer and still be excited about it. You kind of wear yourself out a little bit. It’s fun to go skate for two months and go dirtbike, go camping and do the summer routine, get your mind off snowboarding. Then you start thinking about it again and you start getting excited about it.

Photo Credit: Matt Georges

Does that happen naturally for you? Do you find yourself being like, “Man, I gotta go take a break”?

No, no. I’m never out there snowboarding like, “I’m really getting tired of this.” Every time I go up, I’m excited. We’re here [at Hood] right now and I’m excited to go up and ride the halfpipe. That’s just naturally how it is. You move into summer and you do summer things. You move into winter and you do winter things. You get excited about winter in the summer, and you get excited about summer in the winter. It’s just how it is.

The Together Forever project, in a lot of ways, was a film a project that paid homage to Dillon Ojo. Was there a lot of emotion tied into that release? I was at the premiere in Montreal, and it was just so heavy.

When we filmed Together Forever, Dillon was there the whole time, so filming it was us just finishing LANDLINE. It’s not on as big of a scale, but instead of us being like, “Aw shit, what do we do now?” We just kept filming. There wasn’t pressure to have everyone come on every trip. It was just like, if you can make it, let’s go. If not, that’s fine, but we’re just going to keep filming. It was in that summer after we had filmed all that, that Dillon had passed away. From there It just turned into a much more sentimental project. For the riders, we’re not editing it so there was less…pressure? But I’m sure Tanner [Pendleton] and Harry [Hagan] and the guys who worked on it were like, “Okay, we gotta pull some shit here now, we want to make this really special,” and they did. It was awesome.

It was incredible. You can’t fake genuine connection between people in a movie crew. With these projects, it just bleeds through. It’s got to be one of the sickest things to be involved with a crew that’s comprised of some of the best people who are also your great friends.

Yeah, it’s the best. We all appreciate it every day. Not saying we’re all cruising around knowing it’s the best, but we know that we have something good, and we’re not trying to mess that up. We know that it’s a special thing that not everyone has, and we’re trying to take as much advantage of that as we can and just do it.

