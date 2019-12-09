Check In: DC’s Stefi Luxton on Onsens, Mammoth and More

Stefi Luxton is a casual and calculated force on a snowboard. It’s a duality that is visible in every turn she makes, every jump she hits, and every quarterpipe she plants. She has an effortlessness about her riding, but everything is done 100% proper. It’s what makes her boarding so fun to watch, what earned her recognition at Ms Superpark last year, and what makes everyone in snowboarding love to ride alongside this Mammoth local. Last year, on her first trip with the DC team, she stacked clips for DC Transitors in Japan, providing further evidence of her easy style and natural prowess. This season, as winter ramps up in Stefi’s home of Mammoth Lakes and beyond, and we look forward to watching what she does, where she does it, and how she leaves her personal mark on all the terrain in front of her. – Mary Walsh

Photo Credit: Stefi/Chris Wellhausen

You got back recently from a surf trip to Nicaragua. How was that? Do you find surfing to be come easily or is it a bit of a battle?

Nicaragua is an amazing country. It was the best time. Surfing, for me, on some days comes easy, but most of the time it’s a battle. The ocean is a hard one to read when you don’t spend a ton of time in it. I’ll figure it out one day… living on the beach.. in NZ.

The first big storm of the year just hit the Eastern Sierra. Is it officially winter in Mammoth now?

Yes, it’s winter. There’s a ton of snow here.

On any given powder day at Mammoth, what’s the favorite zone you like to hit?

I like Dragons Tail area off chair nine.

Photo Credit: Stefi/Unconditional/Chris Wellhausen

What’s the trick to doing a proper handplant?

I think, speed. Hand on coping.

Now that’s you’ve ridden in Pennsylvania during Ms Superpark, please list a favorite thing about snowboarding on the East Coast, The Rockies, and the West Coast.

East Coast snowboarding reminds me of NZ: laid back. I spent most of my time in the park my years in The Rockies. They have good jumps. West Coast you get a mix of everything: huge mountains, good snow conditions, great parks, sunshine.

Have you ridden in the Midwest yet, like tow rope style?

Not yet. I want to.

Over the past few seasons you’ve been spending more and more time in the backcountry–you have amazing terrain right in your backyard. How has it been exploring via splitboard in the Mammoth backcountry (and beyond)?

Yeah, I have spent a bit of time in the backcountry the past few years. Kimmy Fasani is the one who got me into splitboarding. It’s been fun exploring the mountains around here; it’s endless.

What’s something that splitboarding has taught you or opened your eyes to that you hadn’t experienced in other areas of snowboarding?

Walking up a mountain makes you appreciate riding down them a little bit more.

Photo Credit: Stefi/Andy Wright

You spent a month in Japan at the start of the season last year. Are you going back this January? What makes riding there so great?

Yeah I spent five weeks there last year. I want to go back–I think I will. Many things make riding there so great: snow conditions, terrain, trees, pillows, 7-11, ramen, sushi, people, night riding, onsens, cheap lift tickets–the list could go on.

Favorite thing about Japanese culture?

Onsens.

Last year you filmed for DC Transitors, Unconditional, and a project with Amanda Hankison. Can you give us a leak of your plans for this winter?

I’m going to Oregon next week. That’s as far as my plans go.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!