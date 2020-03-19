Nils Mindnich on His First Season in the Freeride World Tour

Anyone that has watched Nils Mindnich snowboard, whether blasting sky-high methods off both in- and out-of-bounds hips, effortlessly navigating the hairiest steeps, kicking up rooster tails in untracked fresh, making rare urban cameos with switch 270’s onto street metal, and of course, screaming through turns to banked slalom glory, has witnessed a true natural in his element. This isn’t to say that Nils doesn’t put in the time to hone his craft–he most certainly does, but this East-Coaster-turned-SLC-local is an archetypal rider, from his quintessential style to the ease with which he rides all terrain, bar none. Raised in the Green Mountains of Vermont, Nils’ snowboarding has been turning heads since he was in elementary school, and now, nearly two decades later, the old adage is true, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” That is to say that Nils is still at the top of his class, embodying a sense of snowboarding that is rooted in one part style, one part grace, and one part the rare ability to go full bore while fully under control, regardless of the type of terrain on which he finds himself. In the past year, Nils graduated from college with a degree in mechanical engineering and while finishing finals and accepting his diploma, altered his direction in snowboarding, by stepping back into the contest circuit, though this time eschewing groomed park runs for big mountain faces. He entered the 2019-20 Freeride World Tour as a wild card spot and from there, showcased his prowess for picking lines and riding smoothly at each stop. When the points were tallied, even before the finals, Nils was the 2020 FWT Champion. Now back home, we caught up with Nils to see what being on the Freeride World Tour was like, what got him involved in the first place, and where he goes from here. – Mary Walsh

So you were a wildcard entry to the 2019-20 Freeride World Tour. What does that mean, exactly (only Mark Clavin really knows sports terms like that)?

So a wild card is kind of a shortcut way to get into the contest. Instead of going through a qualifier series, they decided to offer me a spot on the tour regardless of my points, which was none. That being said, it didn’t come without some persuasive effort on my end to try convince them why I would be a good fit. ;)

What went down at the stop at Fieberbrunn regarding compiling two events into one location/time?

This was little confusing for everyone, but essentially the snowboard men category was canceled at the previous stop due to a storm that rolled in. So, instead of waiting out the weather in Andorra, they decided to run two “events” in Fieberbrunn. “Event 1” was our Fieberbrunn contest and we all started at the first drop-in point. “Event 2” was our make-up contest, “Andorra staged in Fieberbrunn”, and they had us start at the second drop in. This was the best way they could try give us two runs, which was necessary because of the points system, on two different sections of the face.

What was it like to have the opportunity to ride the same course twice at that event? How did that affect what you felt comfortable doing/your strategy/etc?

I think it had some advantage. I knew how the snow was going to be and I was able to see all of the features that I had in mind get hit. So I was able to prepare for all of the flat landings, lol. Since you typically just look at the face from across the valley and then take a run down it, having the time to see how people rode it gave so much more insight into what was reasonable. Also, since I’d won the first event in the morning, I knew I was able to risk it a little and not have a complete safety run.

Photo Credit: Dom Daher

When you tallied up all the standings after Fieberbrunn and realized that no matter how you placed at the Verbier Xtreme, you would still emerge the 2020 FWT Champ, what was going through your brain heading into the event?

Ah man, I was so focused, haha. I didn’t really feel excited for numerous reasons, but I just felt like, yeah…focused. I’m not sure how else to put it. I really wanted to go “a muerte” on The Bec and see how it panned out. I really like that type of riding, even though I don’t have a reputation for it, and I just wanted to try see what I could achieve on the face. In general, I don’t really get that emotional with contests. It’s a pretty analytical and methodical experience for me, so once I knew I’d won the tour, I was just still in the zone and wanted to keep the momentum going in Verbier.

For any of us that aren’t familiar, what is The Bec?

It’s this fucked up face in Verbier, Switzerland that’s been home to freeride contest for over two decades. It’s 55 to 60 degrees for 1000-feet and consists of numerous “no fall zones”. I’ve heard Xavier De Le Rue would get scared when he competed on it and when I talked to Victor De Le Rue about it, he also said it was just really gnarly and scary. So, even though I’ve only see photos of it, when the De Le Rue brothers take it seriously, you know it has to be gnarly!

Photo Credit: Dom Daher

What happened when it was cancelled? I am sure that was disappointing, but must make you look forward to the possibilities of next year?

We partied all night? What else would you do? Haha. It was a little disappointing, but it also wasn’t much of a surprise considering everything going on in the world. Again, I wasn’t in much of an emotional state, so I was just sort of preoccupied working out the logistics of what the rest of my season could look like and what I could do with the extra time. It’s hard to feel upset about not getting to compete onTthe Bec this year, even though it was the best it’d ever looked, considering everything else going on. Over the course of a few days it just sort of didn’t feel important anymore. That being said, when this pandemic blows over and we get a scope of what things will be like afterwards, I’m pretty motivated to have another go at the tour next season.

You grew up competing in more traditional slopestyle and halfpipe contests. Do any of those experiences from your youth contribute to how you approach freeride contests?

Oh yea, for sure. I think what I took most from those contents is how important it is to have a run that you can land. I used to always fall and I just wish I had better tactics back then. However, I guess the next best thing was being able to reflect on that part of my life, take that from it, and apply it to the freeride world. Since you only get one run, it’s so important to do a run that you know you can land.

Lowkey, you’ve kind of stacked a lot of accolades so far in your snowboarding career across a variety of disciplines, though most recently you’ve been a force to be reckoned with in the banked slalom circuit. Are there any similarities in dropping into the turns of a banked slalom and a line at a FWT competition?

I would say so! For starters, I’m pretty anxious at the top of both, haha. When I think about it, the structure of the runs is really similar–like, you’re about to drop in and there’s people around you with a high amount of stoke, but you’re just trying to stay calm and block everything out. Then you drop in and you’re completely alone until you get to the bottom, just trying to stay focused and keep things on your feet. Once you’re at the bottom everyone’s fired up and whether you did good or bad, there’s someone else around who just went through what you did and can share the experience, no matter how shitty or awesome it was.

What originally piqued your interest in joining the FWT competition circuit?

To be honest, I was just feeling a little directionless with my snowboarding. I felt like the sport had changed a lot and where my dreams had always been just didn’t seem to line up with the state of the industry. Which is totally cool–I’m not hating on where the sport is at–but I guess I had just been involved with snowboarding for so long that the combination of these two things kind of seemed like a sign that maybe it was my time to step away. Last winter I was in school and it was the first season since 2003 that snowboarding wasn’t my main focus. Since I knew it was a risk taking a season off, I was trying to come to terms with it potentially staying that way. I was on a Giro trip in Laax during the middle of the semester and I had a talk with my TM and good friend, Todd Kupke. I think he could see I was little lost and thinking about moving on, but he made the suggestion that maybe something like the FWT could be a really good fit. That’s what planted the seed, but as the season ended I didn’t ride too much more, started working at an engineering firm for the summer, and then continued to realize how unhappy I was. I felt as if someone had been pouring sand into my hands all of these years and I was just deciding to open my fingers and let it pass through. After the summer I kinda of went through a tough break up, had stopped working at the firm, knew that I’d be graduating in December, and wanted something to work towards that felt like a step forward. So, without much expectation I reached out to a FWT athlete, Drew Tabke, and he put me in touch with FWT. From there the wild card spot became an option, and the timing just lined up that I had something clear to work toward. As tacky as that might sound, that’s how I became interested in the tour, haha.

Photo Credit: Isaac Freeland

You’re a very competent snowboarder (putting it lightly) and I don’t think that watching the FWT runs online always does justice to the technicality of the terrain or how gnarly it is. Could you provide a little perspective for us from your POV and experience this past year?

It’s hard to show what really going on. I think it’s easy for people to compare it to the freeriding you see in movies, but what gets lost is how much effort goes into getting really good footage, and the simple fact that you only have one run for a FWT comp. Like, my season is summed up in four runs, that not much haha. So with that I think people try play it safe, but still do what they can to get a good run. I wildly underestimated the head game that went into this event and would say that I was stressed, questioning my decision to join the tour, or just broken down for a majority of the season. I just didn’t know what I’d gotten myself into, and how powerless you were during the contest, but how responsible you were if things didn’t go well. At the end of the day I think that’s most contests operate, hell maybe that’s how most things in life operate.

Are you still finishing school right now, too? Can you please explain what type of engineering you are studying? How does the field of engineering use your brain in similar and different ways when compared to snowboarding?

I graduated in December! I don’t think it’s set in yet, maybe this summer when I’m not in school. Also yes, I graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and also took and passed the FE, although I’m not sure I’ll be needing either for a little. I think it’s made me the snowboarder I am today. I’ve spent the last six off seasons in a completely different world. It just required so much work and a lot is expected from you. Like, spending 50, 60, 70 hours a week at school was just the normal way of life. I’d broken down and cried numerous times, I have grey hairs now, you don’t sleep like you should, it’s pretty full-on. So, for example, when I would be trying to get a shot snowboarding, it seemed really easy to just turn your emotions off, try to get the trick, try it as many times as made sense, and if you had to walk away without getting a shot then that’s okay and you would be able to try again later. School made me super patient while demanding a lot of effort at the same time, which I think fits really well into my riding.

Given the option, which is more intimidating: Dropping into a very technical, big mountain line or sitting down for an engineering final exam?

Big mountain line for sure! I get a rush when I’m about to take an exam, but for the most part you’re not going to be met with any surprises if you’ve done your homework. If there is a surprise on the test, then you’ll just try manage your problem and time accordingly. Most likely if you botch it, you’ll get partial credit and still pass. With a big mountain line, you still need to do your homework and surprises can happen, but the stakes are so much higher! Falling in the wrong place, clipping a rock, getting sloughed out–all of these things are little bit more serious then loosing a couple points on an exam, haha.