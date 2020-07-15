RIP Tommen, 1950-2020—Norwegian Snowboard Pioneer Tom Bjerknæs Dies of Cancer
Legendary Norwegian snowboarder, surfer, artist and musician Tom “Tommen” Bjerknæs died earlier today following a battle with cancer. Originally from Oslo, Tommen was a radical soul who fell in love with surfing in the US and brought his new passion back to the frigid breaks of Norway. He wondered about surfing the mountain, “the giant frozen wave,” as he put it in Curator’s Cult of Snowboarding book. In 1972 Tommen gave it a go, taking to a pow day at Wyler Løppe in Oslo on a broken 9′ 9″ surfboard. He is recognized as one of Norway’s first snowboarders, a larger-than-life figure who often referred to himself as a snow surfer.
For the last 30 years Tommen was living in Hemsedal, riding as much as possible (often more than 250 days a year), and opening his home to traveling snowboarders, including some of snowboarding’s most illustrious names. In tributes posted to social media, he is remembered as a warm and remarkable character, a trailblazer with one hell of a story, and a gracious host and friend whose unbridled passion for boarding, art and music inspired everyone around him.
Our condolences go out to Tommen’s friends and family.
Snowboarding is a fairly small community of passionate, dedicated humans that strives to ride sideways down the mountains and some are especially dedicated to ride as many days as they can, some as many as 300 + days yearly. Legendary @boardtommen was one of those incredible humans to ever dance 💃 with the white lady and who always shared his good vibes with his friends and people he encountered in the mountains or on the coast. Snowboarding lost an amazing human , a member of snowboarding history. We will miss you Tommen ! Thank you for your stories, friendship and inspiration 🙏 #shredinpeace #legendsneverdie #goodvibes #yesonlife #fuckcancer #wearestillUninc With love , @rdmyes @soulburger @cholulaindahole
Sending you love and light into the infinite space of time, my brother❤️ You gave so much love, laughter, creativity to this world, you will be missed by so many – I appreciate all the moments we shared – making music together, drawing collaborations, your giant hugs, story time…. I know you are smiling down on us all, every Shaka will be sent out in your name. Going to catch some waves for you my friend. BIG LOVE ❤️ #TOMMEN
Tommen was a legendary Norwegian snowboard nomad. He’s ridden more days than anyone of us will and he will be deeply missed by the snowboard community. Cancer, I hate you. Tack Tommen för att jag fick träffa dig, du var verkligen ett original, as one of a kind as they come. Vila i frid.
