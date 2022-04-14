Let the rubber hit the floor. That was our motto the past month as we drove around chasing snow throughout the greater northwest. It wasn’t easy to find good powder, but when we did, it paid off. We searched for it from Mt. Baker to Alaska and everywhere in between. Here is a compilation of footage that didn’t make the cut for our new film releasing in fall 2022, featuring snowboarding by Austen Sweetin, Timmy Taussig, Beau Bishop, Miles Freelan, Brayden Charette, Phil Hansen, Matteo Soltane, Matt Belzile, Jody Wachniak, Chris Rasman, and Travis Rice.

Film and Edit by Sean Lucey

Additional Filming by Al Grogran