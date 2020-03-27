Roam & Board: Sliding Around The East Coast In The Red Bull RV

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Made up or not, (definitely made up) the saying rang true. For the next couple days, we hit Stratton, Killington and Jay Peak, VT. The only thing that was bad was the smell on the bus. Semi-dehydrated urine isn’t exactly a scent you would want for a candle. We kept chugging, but the smell didn’t get much better until we left Vermont. And that is not a knock on Vermont, we just didn’t empty the tank until we hit New Hampshire. But… back to the trip. Stratton started off a bit icy, though by the end of the day the park turned pristine as Jesse and Sean traded tricks on a multitude of rails. It is easy to see why the U.S. Open was held there for so many years… the mountain is a blast and so is the town. Zeb sat out due to a tweaked ankle, but still caught a sled up to DJ while we were sessioning a few hits as the day wound down. Après in the lodge right after lead to a stop at the Green Door Pub… which then lead to headaches in the RV the following morning.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Next up was Killington for resort #3. Possibly the biggest park we visited, Woodward Killington provided the goods. With plenty of locals joining in for some laps, we raced in the Slash & Berm contest, and ended our resort visit with a dedicated lap to Jake Burton. Scoring Dream Maker and The Stash on a sunny day in VT couldn’t have gone any better. We then hit a first for many of us in the RV… visiting the famed Darkside Snowboards shop to ride the Dark Park. A DIY setup on the hill behind the building, we didn’t take many photos or shoot video on account of just wanting to ride it for ourselves. It was also a great place to restock up on socks. Huge shoutout to the Darkside for hooking it up. Zeb was a bit swarmed with fans, but he still put on a show for those that showed up to see the X Games Gold medalist with rose-colored glasses. After a snowskate session that went just until dark, we were off for our next stop.