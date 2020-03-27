Roam & Board: Sliding Around The East Coast In The Red Bull RV
words + photos by Mark Clavin
video by Ryan Finder
Earlier this month, before social distancing was a part of our everyday vocabulary, Red Bull invited us to pack into an RV for a nine-day trip to some of the hallowed resorts on the East Coast. It is pretty easy to guess what our answer was considering we have video and photos from the trip… but just in case you need it spelled out for you, we immediately said Y-E-S. The road trip is a tried-and-true formula for stacking clips… load up a ton of talent into a small space and they will either explode on the hill or on one another. Either one is good for a story. So, before they could take back the offer, we were on flights to New Jersey to meet up with our recreational vehicle roommates and officially kick off the Red Bull Slide-In Tour.
Quite the kickoff it was. Starting at Mountain Creek, NJ, the park crew dialed in a custom set up for us complete with wall rides, creative rails, and Jersey barriers. Zeb Powell, Jesse Augustinus, and Sean Neary quickly went to work from sunrise to sunset. With perfect conditions, Zeb laced up a massive gap to down-bar while Jesse chose a tech trick for every feature in sight. Our RV driver, Andrew Mutty even logged a few shots… (To be completely transparent, Mutty is not just your average C-Class RV driver. For those that might remember, the dude has his own SNOWBOARDER cover in the early 2000s.) And everyone knows the age-old saying that we are completely making up right now, if the driver gets a clip, it’s going to be a good trip.
Made up or not, (definitely made up) the saying rang true. For the next couple days, we hit Stratton, Killington and Jay Peak, VT. The only thing that was bad was the smell on the bus. Semi-dehydrated urine isn’t exactly a scent you would want for a candle. We kept chugging, but the smell didn’t get much better until we left Vermont. And that is not a knock on Vermont, we just didn’t empty the tank until we hit New Hampshire. But… back to the trip. Stratton started off a bit icy, though by the end of the day the park turned pristine as Jesse and Sean traded tricks on a multitude of rails. It is easy to see why the U.S. Open was held there for so many years… the mountain is a blast and so is the town. Zeb sat out due to a tweaked ankle, but still caught a sled up to DJ while we were sessioning a few hits as the day wound down. Après in the lodge right after lead to a stop at the Green Door Pub… which then lead to headaches in the RV the following morning.
Next up was Killington for resort #3. Possibly the biggest park we visited, Woodward Killington provided the goods. With plenty of locals joining in for some laps, we raced in the Slash & Berm contest, and ended our resort visit with a dedicated lap to Jake Burton. Scoring Dream Maker and The Stash on a sunny day in VT couldn’t have gone any better. We then hit a first for many of us in the RV… visiting the famed Darkside Snowboards shop to ride the Dark Park. A DIY setup on the hill behind the building, we didn’t take many photos or shoot video on account of just wanting to ride it for ourselves. It was also a great place to restock up on socks. Huge shoutout to the Darkside for hooking it up. Zeb was a bit swarmed with fans, but he still put on a show for those that showed up to see the X Games Gold medalist with rose-colored glasses. After a snowskate session that went just until dark, we were off for our next stop.
Pulling up to Jay Peak the following day, we were stoked to get on the tram (one of two on the East Coast) and check out the mountain. But since we showed up after the lifts stopped running, we first had a night to check out the water park. The Coronavirus was making headlines in the news, but this was just about a month ago when shutdowns and quarantines weren’t in the collective conscious yet. Plus, the fake wave pool full of chlorine seemed like a pretty fun way to spend some downtime. We all got absolutely worked trying our best impressions of the Flow Dogs (local wave pool crew) before heading back to the RV. The next morning, we met up with Maggie Leon and rode the creative set up at Jay Peak all day. Officially taking the title of the queen of the tour, Maggie hopped in with Zeb, Jesse, and Sean without skipping a beat. Stratton and Killington might be a bit more known for their parks, but if you are looking for a flowing setup fun for all ability levels, put Jay Peak on your list. Their parks are right underneath the lifts for endless laps with hits in just about every direction.
After Jay Peak, we hit the road for what many consider to be the crown jewel of parks on the East Coast… Loon Mountain. But not before a private session on the wave pool. Turns out, if you ask Red Bull to set stuff up, they normally do. We had an hour before the resort opened to try all of our wildest desires on the wave… and try we did. No rules, plenty of bails. The phone footy is all-time, if you search the internet hard enough… it is probably somewhere out there. Rumor has it that Zeb has an iPhone edit ready to drop, but we will just have to wait and see. But as Jesse said on more than one occasion… we were there to snowboard. So we left for Loon a little after 9am.
Pulling up in New Hampshire, the last pieces of the puzzle came together, Benny Milam and Miles “Coolest Guy We Know” Fallon joined the trip. Why is Miles the only one to have a nickname in this story you ask? He is just that cool. The two were supposed to be on for the entire ride, but due to prior engagements, flew in for the last two stops.
What can be written that hasn’t already been written about Loon? The park setup is perfect, and the locals can rip about as hard as anyone. River Richer showed the crew through the pipe and we had three days to pick apart the park. Zeb and Miles have similar styles and you could see their minds picking similar lines, which led to them doubling up on a few features and feeding of one another’s energy. Jesse once again put down a perfectionist display on every rail in sight with Benny backing him up with some tech selections of his own.
Remember when we said if you ask Red Bull to set something up they normally follow through? Well, they set up another NBD for us while we were at Loon. After someone tossed out a suggestion, the ball got rolling and Red Bull set up a SPA DAY. Apologies to the masseuses that had to touch any of these dudes feet after being stuffed in boots all week, but it was incredible. I would say it was possibly the highlight of the trip, but we had an after-hours pipe session to close down our time at Loon that definitely put the bow on the stop.
Little did we know that the pipe session would be the last time we strapped in. At dinner that night (March 12), we got word that the last stop was to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 spread. It was still before any government sanctioned shutdowns, but we all wanted to err on the side of caution. Tickets were changed immediately, and the crew went their separate ways.
At the time, with all the uncertainty, it was a weird way to end a trip… but as the news gets more and more serious every day, we are all thankful to have our health and if it truly is the end of the season, at least ending it on such a high note. The group chat is still going, and no one has any symptoms, although most of us get sick when we think of the smell of the bus. We have all been self-quarantining since we left, and are just about to pass the two-week window. Huge thanks to Red Bull and all the resorts for making this possible, and for handling the end of the trip responsibly. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy so we can pick up next year right where we left off… but until then, at least we have this video to watch. (More photos below.)