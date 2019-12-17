Ruckus II

Everyone loved the first Ruckus, and we think it is pretty fair to say that everyone will love the sequel. The NAxNZ mashup that we all need. Enjoy the short snowboarding film by Carlos Garcia Knight & Marcus Skin shot around North America & New Zealand.

Featuring Carlos Garcia Knight, JJ Rayward, Will Jackways, Kevin Backstrom, Zak Hale, Bryce Bugera, Sy Moran, and Jye Kearney.

RUCKUS—Carlos Garcia Knight Full Part

